Skip Bayless takes to Twitter to crown James Harden as the 2021 MVP, shunting Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James to the aspect.

This 2021 MVP race will go down as one in all the closest we’ve had in latest historical past. Going into the All-Star break, it was obvious that Sixers big-man Joel Embiid was barely extra deserving of MVP honors over guys like LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

In any case, Embiid was averaging 30 and 12 whereas main Philly to the primary seed out East. Nonetheless, following Embiid’s left leg harm that has dominated him out for 2-3 weeks, the MVP race is vast open.

The Philly star may not even be in consideration for the award as he would’ve missed almost 30% of all common season video games. Availability is a huge think about crowning somebody the MVP.

LeBron James was the clear front-runner for profitable the MVP at the begin of the season. His marketing campaign took a hit after Anthony Davis went down with harm and the Lakers began to spiral into a bevy of losses.

Skip Bayless suggests James Harden be topped the MVP over LeBron James

James Harden has been operating the Brooklyn Nets offense to close perfection ever since his arrival. After being named the de facto level guard for the Nets, Harden has been racking up otherworldly assists numbers whereas additionally scoring round 25 factors a recreation.

In final night time’s recreation in opposition to the Indian Pacers, Harden led the shorthanded Nets to a sizeable win over the Indiana Pacers after dropping a 42 level triple-double, clearly impressing Skip Bayless.

Transfer over, LeBron. James Harden must be proper in the center of the MVP race now. With out Kyrie and KD, Harden simply went for 40/15/10 with 2 steals as the Nets gained at Indiana. That’s 14 of 15 for the #NothingButNets — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 18, 2021

James Harden’s case for MVP is fairly compelling. Even prime analysts such as Zach Lowe and Kirk Goldsberry appear to agree that Harden deserves to be up there proper together with LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

He has been the most constant participant on the Nets and is placing up MVP-caliber numbers whereas main Brooklyn to a prime 2 seed in the Jap Convention. If Harden had been to win the MVP, he can be the first participant in NBA historical past to win it after being traded mid-season.