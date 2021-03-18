“My acting career finally kicks off”- Lando Norris funnily talks about the Drive to Survive season 3 launch, which is ready on Friday.

Netflix is ready to launch the third season of Drive To Survive on Friday, and it’s anticipated to be larger than the earlier two seasons because it apparently has extra speaking factors.

With the embargo lifted immediately on opinions for season 3 of Drive to Survive, I can actually so it’s the finest to date. The consistency throughout the sequence as a complete and the high quality of the story telling is excellent. The Mercedes and Ferrari episodes particularly are wonderful. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) March 12, 2021

From the nice switch, the domino impact began with Sebastian Vettel and ending with Sergio Perez’s displacing Alex Albon from the beginning spot to Romain Grosjean’s horrific conflict, the high quality of content material is humongous.

Amidst all of this, Lando Norris seems to be the most excited, as he funnily talks about Drive To Survive his cinematic debut. “Drive to Survive Season 3 is out tomorrow on @netflix … whereas driving is my focus & precedence, my acting career finally kicks off. If I’m in it, that’s.” he wrote on Twitter.

Final season, Netflix gave solely a handful of minutes to Norris whereas protecting Carlos Sainz’s transfer to Mclaren from Renault. It was the debut season of Norris, and due to this fact, the buzz round him was low.

Now, he’s amongst the most appreciated System 1 driver in the paddock, together with his presence being seen as a vibrant spot amidst the fixed excessive depth and competitors in the sport.