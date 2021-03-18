“My home is Aston Martin”- Sebastian Vettel rejects the potential of transferring to Mercedes anytime quickly, as he finds solace.

Sebastian Vettel just lately moved to Aston Martin, which appears to be an bold mission by the boss Lawrence Stroll. The appointment of the four-time world champion is an exhibition of it.

Then again, Aston Martins largest ally Mercedes is exhibiting its uncertainty with Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel is propping out as one of many huge names to switch him.

Nonetheless, the German race driver has rejected the potential of transferring to the Brackley primarily based crew within the close to future, as he claims Aston Martin his home.

“I don’t know what Hamilton’s plans are, besides that he signed for just one yr, however I additionally know that my home is Aston Martin, the place there is numerous work to be performed,” Vettel commented on his future, in line with the French journal Auto Weekly.

Mercedes may not lose Aston Martin’s hand.

Vettel additionally discusses the potential of Mercedes offering them with “first-class” tools, even when they finally outgrow the suppliers in future.

“I don’t know if Mercedes seems at my passport or not, however what I feel is that if a shopper crew proves able to successful, the principle crew will proceed to offer first-rate tools.”

“If we’re on the degree of beating Mercedes with the identical engines, it’ll enable us to do it,” Vettel concludes. In the course of the pre-season testing, each groups confirmed related points.

Talking of Vettel, he had the minimal monitor mileage all through the weekend in comparison with the remainder of the grid. He even confessed that he may want 100 extra laps earlier than settling with the brand new automobile.

In the meantime, he additionally supported Mercedes by insisting that they might finally bounce again to the highest, regardless of the underwhelming pre-season testing in Bahrain.