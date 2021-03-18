The outcomes of the Ladies’s Nationwide One-Day Championship being organized by the Board of Management for Cricket in India on Wednesday yielded extraordinarily shocking outcomes. In the Elite Group D match, Mumbai won by 10 wickets of their identify in the match between Mumbai and Nagaland at Holkar Worldwide Cricket Stadium.

Nagaland team struggles in entrance of Mumbai

Nagaland determined to bat first after profitable the toss. The Nagaland girls’s cricket team struggled in entrance of the Mumbai team, scoring simply 17 runs in 17.4 overs. Three of those batsmen have been already out earlier than opening the account. There have been 5 batsmen who misplaced wickets earlier than the innings of simply 5 runs.

Mumbai team captain Sayali Satghare gave solely 5 runs throughout this era and took 7 wickets in his identify. Sariba had scored greater than 9 runs throughout this era. After this, the Mumbai team began with Isha Ojha. Wherein Isha scored 3 fours whereas enjoying an innings of 13 runs. Vrishali Bhagat hit a six throughout this era. Mumbai won by finishing the goal on simply 4 balls.

In the earlier matches, enjoying in opposition to Madhya Pradesh, the Nagaland team had scored solely 27 runs, whereas the Punjab team additionally scored 55 runs. Throughout this time additionally Nagaland had misplaced 10 wickets. At the similar time, Kerala batted first in the match between Kerala and Punjab on Wednesday. Whereas Kerala scored 216 runs, the Punjab team misplaced 9 wickets and scored 149 runs. Throughout this time, the Punjab team misplaced to Kerala by 67 runs.

In the match between Madhya Pradesh and Baroda, he selected to bat first in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh scored 220 runs after dropping 6 wickets. Baroda made solely 122 runs, after which Baroda confronted defeat for 98 days.