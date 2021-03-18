The Brooklyn Nets will tackle the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 17-21 total and seven-11 at house, whereas the Nets are 27-13 total and 11-7 on the street. The Nets have received the final two video games between the groups.

Brooklyn is favored by three factors within the newest Pacers vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-below is about at 234. Earlier than coming into any Nets vs. Pacers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA sport 10,000 instances, and it returned over $5,000 in revenue on its prime-rated NBA picks final season. The mannequin can also be up over $8,800 on prime-rated NBA picks over the previous two-plus seasons. Courting again to final season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a shocking 88-53 roll on prime-rated NBA picks towards the unfold. Anyone who has adopted it has seen large returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Pacers vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Nets unfold: Pacers +3

Pacers vs. Nets over-below: 234 factors

Pacers vs. Nets cash line: Brooklyn -160 Indiana +140

Featured Sport | Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

What it’s essential to know concerning the Pacers

Indiana misplaced to the (*17*) on Monday, 121-106. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 factors together with six boards. The Pacers have misplaced three of their previous 4 video games. They’re 4 video games under .500 for the primary time because the finish of the 2014-5 season.

Indiana was outrebounded 54-39 by Denver. Domantas Sabonis ranks third within the NBA with 27 double-doubles this season. The Pacers have misplaced eight of 12 video games determined by 5 factors or much less this season. Jeremy Lamb (knee) is questionable for Wednesday’s sport.

What it’s essential to know concerning the Nets

The Nets beat the New York Knicks 117-112 on Monday. Kyrie Irving scored 34 factors, however he’s out for this matchup with a groin damage. James Harden had 21 factors, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, changing into the primary participant in franchise historical past to register 20-plus factors, 15-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists in a sport, Brooklyn has win 5 consecutive video games and 13 of 14.

The Nets are on a franchise report seven-sport street profitable streak. They’ve additionally set franchise data for video games with 130 factors (9) and 120 factors (23). Harden leads the league in assists (11.1) and minutes (37.9) per sport.

The right way to make Pacers vs. Nets picks

The mannequin has simulated Pacers vs. Nets 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. The mannequin is leaning over on the overall, and it’s additionally generated a degree-unfold choose that’s hitting in virtually 70 p.c of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nets? And which aspect of the unfold hits in virtually 70 p.c of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Nets spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.