Nivetha Pethuraj as Theera in Vishwak Sen Paagal

Hit and Falaknuma Das fame Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj are working collectively in an upcoming movie ‘Paagal’. Touted to be a distinct romantic drama, it’s slated to hit the theaters in the month of Could. Right this moment morning the makers of Paagal took to their Twitter deal with to unveil eth first look of Nivetha Pethuraj from Paagal, in which she is essaying the function of Theera. Approaching the poster, Nivetha Pethuraj is seen hugging Vishwak sen and his palms are tied behind his again. The film buffs are curious to know extra concerning the movie, which is helmed by Naressh Kuppili.

Vishwak Sen starrer is introduced by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations in affiliation with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Fortunate Media whereas it has the music by Radhan. S Manikandan is the cinematographer of Paagal. The movie has two actresses Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in the feminine lead roles.

The younger actor Vishwak Sen was final seen in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT and he will probably be subsequent seen enjoying the lead roles in Telugu remakes of Oh My Kadavule and Kappela.

On the otherside, Nivetha Pethuraj was final seen enjoying the feminine lead in the younger and energetic star Ram Pothineni starrer Crimson, the remake of Tamil movie Thadam.