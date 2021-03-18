Norwich set a brand new membership report of 9 consecutive wins following a 2-0 triumph at Nottingham Forest.

The Canaries moved 10 factors clear on the high of the Championship desk following early first-half targets from the prolific Teemu Pukki and ex-Forest midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Victory noticed Daniel Farke’s facet eclipse the efforts of the membership’s 2018-19 and 2009-10 groups, who each loved eight-match profitable streaks in all competitions.

Each of these squads completed their campaigns on high of the Championship and League One respectively and the category of 2020-21 will take some catching as they shut in on a swift return to the Premier League.

Norwich eased to victory at Nottingham Forest



Farke’s males stamped their authority on proceedings on the Metropolis Floor from the beginning, with Dowell drilling a 20-yard effort simply extensive and Max Aarons calling residence goalkeeper Jordan Smith into motion from the same distance.

And it got here as no shock when Pukki struck his eleventh purpose of Norwich’s profitable streak to present his facet the lead after 9 minutes.

He sidestepped a Tyler Blackett problem 15 yards from purpose after receiving Lukas Rupp’s go and fired a low shot into Smith’s backside-proper nook for his twenty second purpose of the marketing campaign.

The guests doubled their lead 4 minutes later when Dowell exchanged passes with Rupp earlier than rifling a 20-yard try inside Smith’s left-hand upright.

Pukki additionally had an opportunity cleared off the road by Lewis Grabban, whereas Forest’s solely first-half menace got here from Luke Freeman corners, however neither Ryan Yates nor Tobias Figueiredo may discover the goal from free headers.

Undeterred, Norwich noticed Pukki race on to a Todd Cantwell go earlier than discovering the facet netting and the pair then mixed to ship Kenny McLean by way of on the house purpose, however an alert Smith did properly to smother his shot.

Forest twice went near decreasing the deficit early within the second half.

First, nimble footwork by Freeman created house for a 15-yard shot that drifted inches extensive, earlier than Grabban was despatched clear on purpose by James Garner however delayed his shot lengthy sufficient for Tim Krul to smother.

On the different finish, Pukki ghosted previous Figueiredo by way of the left channel and compelled Smith into close to-put up motion.

The Finnish ahead additionally pulled a ball again from the byline that Cantwell scuffed tamely extensive, whereas left-again Dimitris Giannoulis went nearer with a low 20-yard drive.

Moments later, Scott McKenna’s wayward header for the hosts failed to hassle Krul as toothless Forest completed the sport having solely netted twice of their final six residence video games.

What the managers mentioned…

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Hughton: “It’s not simply us which are a great distance off them. They’ve a method of taking part in that has been drilled into a lot of their gamers for the final three years. Their major gamers have additionally been match all season they usually have an impressive centre ahead who works as onerous going again as he does going ahead, however is all the time a menace.

“It was disappointing to concede the 2 early targets, however they’re so good

with their motion and creating house in central areas of the pitch that it’s troublesome to know when and the place to press them typically. We bought nearer to them within the second half, however they’re a high, high group they usually confirmed it. We now have simply bought to ensure we take our second-half efficiency into our subsequent recreation and never our first.”

Norwich’s Daniel Farke: “When the video games come thick and quick, you’ll be able to overlook about what you might be doing, however we have to additionally expertise the enjoyment as a result of 9 wins on the trot is excellent. Perhaps, in a number of years’ time, we will sit again with a glass of wine and look again on how we now have written some historical past and achieved one thing actually wonderful. However now shouldn’t be the time to be too happy with ourselves as a result of we have to keep focussed.

“We nonetheless have some robust groups left to play and also you by no means know what can occur with the coronavirus scenario, however I believed we have been implausible on this recreation. We scored two fast targets in opposition to a properly-organised Chris Hughton facet who hadn’t conceded two targets in any of their earlier 11 video games. We additionally created an unbelievable quantity of probabilities, had 22 pictures on purpose, made greater than 700 passes and stored a clear sheet. We did that by working unbelievably onerous within the second half and never making any errors, so I’m delighted.”