“Clearly ‘We Race As One’, but action is needed this 12 months”- Lewis Hamilton calls for stringent escalation in F1 steps in direction of equality.

The Black Lives Matter motion affected each spectrum of life final 12 months, and Components 1 was no exception. Lewis Hamilton being the one black driver on the grid, tried to spearhead the motion on the observe but afterwards complained in regards to the lack of assist.

F1 took out initiatives and gave the slogan of #WeRaceAsOne, and some drivers additionally joined Hamilton to point out solidarity by kneeling earlier than each Grand Prix race.

Nevertheless, in the long run, issues remained the identical in F1. This 12 months, new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali organized a chat with all of the drivers relating to the social obligations and talked about what initiatives F1 would take. But Hamilton seeks actions greater than slogans.

“Stefano has taken the time to take a seat with us all and be open when it comes to having this dialogue of how we will work collectively to enhance the game,” Hamilton said.

“We didn’t actually essentially have a lot of a dialogue about [the pre-race messaging]. They defined to us their plans, and we will return to them.”

Action might be taken proven to us.

Hamilton then revealed that Domenicali’s phrases appeared convincing, and it appeared that some progress in enforcement by FIA and F1 could be made, not like final 12 months.

“It wasn’t that every part needed to be achieved there on the spot, but they’re making some changes, which I believe are constructive. Final 12 months there have been plenty of slogans.”

“Clearly ‘We Race As One’, but the action is needed this 12 months. That was one thing that was spoken to us and was expressed to us. That’s actually what we’ve acquired to verify [of], that we proceed to have that dialog,” he added.

“Proceed to make it possible for action is taken this 12 months as we proceed to push for variety inclusion inside this sport. I believe we’re all aligned with that purpose of reaching that collectively.”