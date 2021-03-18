Odell Beckham Jr. loves to bounce. You’ll be able to constantly spot No. 13 on the sphere busting out some strikes in between performs or after scoring a landing. The previous New York Giants and present Cleveland Browns large receiver put his dancing strikes to the check in 2019 with a public stunt.

Forward of Tremendous Bowl LIII in Atlanta, OBJ paired up with the “Simms and Lefkoe Podcast” on Bleacher Report to be able to pull off a hilarious prank, appearing as a dancing crossing guard exterior Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Sadly for Beckham, he wasn’t on the town for the sport, as the Giants missed the playoffs after ending 5-11 within the common season, useless final within the NFC East Division.

However he did have a blast pranking folks.

Odell Beckham Jr. Pranks Fans

The soccer participant tossed on some safety guard and crossing guard apparel and stood exterior the stadium, dancing whereas directing site visitors on a crosswalk.

NFL followers have been utterly oblivious to the truth that it was Beckham as he directed them towards the stadium. Even Giants followers failed to acknowledge the three-time Professional Bowl wideout regardless of getting face-to-face with the electrical crossing guard in disguise.

Finally, people started recognizing the masked crossing guard as the previous LSU Tigers famous person and 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, large receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Those that did acknowledge the Nationwide Soccer League star have been fortunate sufficient to seize a pic with OBJ.

Whereas the New Orleans, Louisiana native was exhibiting like to the Giants followers he noticed whereas performing this social media stunt, the American soccer star was traded to the Browns that offseason, reuniting with former faculty soccer working mate Jarvis Landry.

OBJ’s dancing antics could have been probably the most entertaining a part of that Tremendous Bowl, contemplating the Patriots beat the Rams in a low-scoring affair, 13-3.