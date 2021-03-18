One of them is an upcoming film in Malayalam language starring Megastar Mammotty. The film is written by Bobby & Sanjay, directed by Santhosh Viswanath. The film was produced by Sreelakshmi R beneath Ichais Productions.

One forged and crew:

One of the celebrities is Mammotty, Ishaani Krishna, the daughter of actor Krishna. The movie additionally stars “Kumbalangi Nights” Mathew Thomas, Joju George, Alencier, Balachandra Menon.

The screenplay and path for the movie was supplied by Santhosh Viswanath, Gopi Sundar composed the background rating and songs for the movie, Vaidy Somasundaram is the cinematographer and the movie was edited by Nishad Yusuf.

One launch date:

The movie was purported to be launched on Might 22, 2020. It was later deferred to COVID Pandemic. The film has some little issues to do and it is going to be prepared for launch, however as a result of pandemic, all theaters have been closed. So the film comes out shortly after this pandemic has ended. One film is not going to be launched immediately on an Over-the-top (OTT) platform

One Promotions:

The primary look poster of the film One was launched on November 10, 2019. The film unit has launched 3 teasers for the film. The primary launched teaser – Teaser 1 was out there on youtube from February 2020. This teaser bought a large 1.3 million views with 77 thousand likes.

Lots:

Megastar Mammotty will probably be seen because the Chief Minister of Kerala State as seen within the film’s teaser. The teaser options scenes from Mammotty as CM with the voice of Mahatma Gandhi within the background. For this position, Mammotty met the actual CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Mammotty’s earlier film Shylock was launched simply earlier than Pandemic began in India. The film Shylock has turn into fairly a success and made a revenue on the field workplace, in accordance with sources.