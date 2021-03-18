PDC Super Series 2: Jonny Clayton beats James Wade to win second Pro Tour title of 2021



Jonny Clayton produced an excellent efficiency to beat James Wade

Jonny Clayton underlined his place as essentially the most in-type participant in darts, successful Gamers Championship 7 with an 8-5 victory over James Wade on Thursday.

Clayton has loved a sensational begin to the 12 months, selecting up a maiden individual televised title at the Masters to go along with his World Cup win alongside Gerwyn Worth final 12 months.

After the world champion received Wednesday’s second occasion of Super Series 2, Clayton adopted up with a 101 common to beat UK Open winner Wade in a last he bossed from the outset.

Jonny Clayton in 2021… Masters: 🏆

PC1: 🥈

PC2: 🥈

PC4: 🏆

PC7: 🏆

Premier League: 🔜 Is there a greater participant in world darts proper now? pic.twitter.com/OiodHKtyND — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 18, 2021

It means The Ferret has reached 4 of the seven Pro Tour finals thus far this 12 months, successful two of them after he added Thursday’s success to his victory over Damon Heta in Players Championship 4.

The 46-12 months-previous, who still works as a plasterer for Carmarthenshire Council, picks up £10,000 for his day’s work and has an opportunity so as to add to his tally through the last day of motion on Friday earlier than he turns his consideration to his Premier League debut subsequent month.

“Don’t discuss daft” 😂 Jonny Clayton rubbishes discuss of him being the most effective on the planet proper now, regardless of successful three titles in 2021 and making 4 out of seven ProTour finals. Hear out of your Gamers Championship Seven champion… pic.twitter.com/PCHu8etc7C — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 18, 2021

PDC Super Series 2: Day 3 Quarter-finals James Wade 6-4 Darius Labanauskas Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Chas Barstow Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jose De Sousa Jason Heaver 6-4 Vincent van der Voort Semi-finals James Wade 7-5 Gabriel Clemens Jonny Clayton 7-0 Jason Heaver Last Jonny Clayton 8-5 James Wade

Clayton produced one other impressively constant day to beat Josh Payne, Ted Evetts, Jason Lowe and Steve Lennon on his technique to the final eight the place he produced the primary of three successive 100+ finishes to see off Grand Slam of Darts champion Jose De Sousa.

He adopted up by cruising previous first-time Pro Tour semi-finalist Jason Heaver within the semi-finals earlier than storming right into a 5-1 lead in opposition to Wade within the last. A trademark comeback from the Machine regarded on the playing cards as he closed to inside one at 6-5 however Clayton produced a 13-dart leg to safe the title.

“James finishes brilliantly so for him to remark about my ending, I’m a cheerful man – however I needed to end my final darts as a result of James was there ready. He stored coming again and I used to be nervous,” Clayton stated.

“I’m going to maintain making an attempt to get to finals. I’ve obtained confidence and consistency; my averages are fairly excessive within the 90s and possibly within the 100s, and my confidence is flying with that sort of common.

“I take every thing day-to-day, and hopefully it retains going.”

Super Series 2….the story thus far

On Wednesday, Gerwyn Worth collected his first title since changing into world champion by beating Luke Humphries 8-5 within the last of Gamers Championship 6.

The Welshman was in imperious type as he produced his greatest day of darts since January 3, when he lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy, toppling Humphries who adopted up his first rating last on the UK Open with the primary Pro Tour last of his profession.

Worth averaged 102.89 throughout his seven matches on the day to scoop the £10,000 high prize on the second day of PDC Super Series 2 and observe Brendan Dolan into this week’s winner’s circle.

The Iceman bounced again having been overwhelmed by Dolan on the opening day of motion because the Northern Irishman produced a string of excellent performances on his technique to beating Michael Smith in Tuesday’s last.

PDC Pro Tour 2021: The Winners Gamers Championship 1 (Super Series 1) Joe Cullen 8-7 Jonny Clayton Gamers Championship 2 (Super Series 1) Callan Rydz 8-7 Jonny Clayton Gamers Championship 3 (Super Series 1) Raymond van Barneveld 8-6 Joe Cullen Gamers Championship 4 (Super Series 1) Jonny Clayton 8-6 Damon Heta Gamers Championship 5 (Super Series 2) Brendan Dolan8-6 Michael Smith Gamers Championship 6 (Super Series 2) Gerwyn Worth 8-5 Luke Humphries Gamers Championship 7 (Super Series 2) Jonny Clayton 8-5 James Wade

It will likely be rivalries renewed when the delayed 2021 Premier League Darts will get underway on April 5 as Glen Durrant and Nathan Aspinall conflict on a gap night time that may even function a repeat of the World Championship last.

Gerwyn Price claimed his first world title with victory over Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace, and with the pair each within the 10-man area for this 12 months’s Premier League, they may meet once more on Monday, April 5.

After Worth’s victory over Anderson, the PDC confirmed that the normal 17-night time roadshow can be pushed again to Easter somewhat than its standard February date and final month it was confirmed that the event will start behind closed doorways attributable to Covid-19 restrictions.

Watch stay protection of the 2021 Premier League on Sky Sports activities – the motion will get underway on Monday April 5 with 5 consecutive nights of motion as the primary section begins from the Marshall Area, Milton Keynes.