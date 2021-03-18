Phillip Lindsay’s time with the Broncos got here to an finish when each events “mutually agreed” to go their separate ways. With the 26 12 months outdated going into solely his 4th season, there could be quite a few teams lining up for his skills.

After a number of optimistic talks with Phillip Lindsay & his illustration, we’ve got mutually determined to half ways. From a university FA to the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Professional Bowl, you made an unimaginable influence in the orange & blue. Thanks for every thing, @I_CU_Boy! pic.twitter.com/G2h0jMpN2Q — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2021

Phillip Lindsey’s 3 12 months profession has been nothing wanting a Cinderella story. At 5- foot-8 and solely 190 kilos, Lindsey was slept on all through the draft course of. However after going undrafted in 2018, Phillip Lindsey took the league by storm, dashing for 1,307 yards, 9 touchdowns and averaging a large 5.4 yards a carry. His final underdog story was capped off with a Professional Bowl look, the first by an undrafted rookie in NFL historical past.

Phillip Lindsay’s accomplishments in Denver: 🔹534 carries, 2,550 yards, 17 touchdowns, zero fumbles 🔹First undrafted participant in NFL historical past to start his profession with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons 🔹First undrafted offensive rookie to make the Professional Bowl – Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 18, 2021

Lindsay backed that up with one other 1,000+ yard season in 2019. However Phillip Lindsay’s 2020 season was underwhelming to say the least. He missed 5 video games and ended the season with solely 502 yards and 1 landing. So now as a free agent, listed here are the prime 3 locations that Phillip Lindsey could name his subsequent group:

The first 2 seasons of Phillip Lindsay’s profession had been ELITE. From 2018-2019 gamers with no less than 2k rush yds, 400 rec yds, and 70 rec: Phillip Lindsay

Ezekiel Elliott

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Joe Mixon

Todd Gurley pic.twitter.com/rGNsnpDB7X — CBS Sports activities HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) (*3*)

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had been nice in 2020. They completed with a powerful 10-6 file and going solely 5-11 in 2019. They did all of this with the 22nd ranked dashing assault which was 29th in yards per carry.

Addressing their dashing assault will likely be certainly one of the key priorities for the Dolphins in 2021. With the AFC east instantly getting so much stronger after the Patriots’ spending spree in free company, touchdown Lindsay will likely be an enormous win. Rookie RB Salvon Ahmed had a breakout sport in opposition to New England. With him hitting an upward pattern, Lindsay and Ahmed could show to be fairly the problem for NFL defences

Kansas Metropolis

A lot to all Broncos followers’ dismay proper now, their bitter rival will likely be firmly in the operating for Phillip Lindsay. The Chiefs’ extremely touted offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has managed certainly one of the best NFL offences over the previous few seasons and has stored a profitable backfield, with a number of backs receiving carries.

The Chiefs main again can be 2020 rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who completed a powerful 2020 season with 800+ yards. Following RB Damien Williams’ launch, the Chiefs have a gap at the RB2 spot. If signed, Phillip Lindsay can be on an prompt Tremendous Bowl contender and a terrific complement to Edwards-Helaire.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12 months two breakout 😤 pic.twitter.com/Q3O1Kzcxkb — PFF Fantasy Soccer (@PFF_Fantasy) March 17, 2021

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals did properly by not signing Kenyan Drake to a long run deal after his late run of excellent performances coming into the 2020 seasons The Cardinals transition tagged him which was a masterstroke as a result of Drake common solely 4.0 yards a carry in 2020.

On the floor, the Arizona Cardinals had an amazing dashing assault in 2020. They had been ranked 7th in the entire league. However take away Kyler Murray‘s manufacturing as a runner (819 yards, 11 touchdowns, 6.2 yards per rush), and they might have been thirty first in the league. As second-level defenders will likely be weary of Murray protecting the ball on run-pass possibility performs, Lindsay’s pace would make them pay for his or her hesitation.

The Cardinals are going all in, in 2021. That they had key signings in J.J Watt and A.J inexperienced, and with Phillip Lindsay in the image, the Cardinals will likely be an actual sturdy push for the Playoffs.

The Broncos are rescinding the RFA Tender on Phillip Lindsay and the RB will hit free company, per @ MikeMcCartney7 Lindsay has 21 runs of 20+ yards since 2018, 4th most amongst all RBs pic.twitter.com/PGH3QrRKTe — PFF Fantasy Soccer (@PFF_Fantasy) March 18, 2021

Honourable mentions: The New England Patriots. The San Francisco 49ers. The Pittsburgh Steelers. The New York Jets.

