Whereas Asian Americans already confronted a surge in racist assaults this previous yr, a white gunman was simply charged with killing eight folks in three therapeutic massage parlors within the Atlanta space, with many of the victims being particularly Asian girls. Since then, Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders have turned to social media to precise their disappointment, anger, and frustration in direction of the continued racism inflicted on this nation.

#StopAsianHate

“I believe the explanation why persons are feeling so hopeless is as a result of Asian Americans have been ringing the bell on this situation for so lengthy. … We’ve been elevating the pink flag”, Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood, the manager director of the Atlanta-based Asian American Advocacy Fund informed AP Information. For the reason that begin of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asians have confronted a surge in racially-based hate crimes by people who unfairly blame the virus on them.

Most individuals had been outraged when the shooter, twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron Lengthy, was not instantly charged with hate crimes. Authorities reported that Lengthy mentioned the assault had no racial motivation, and mentioned his reasoning for the assault was due to “intercourse dependancy”. To that, Margaret Huang, president & CEO of the Southern Poverty Legislation Heart, mentioned he “was very clearly going after a focused group of individuals”.

Huang informed AP information that regulation enforcement wants “some coaching understanding what a hate crime is”, and specified that the gunman “recognized targets owned by Asians”. For the reason that capturing that occured on Tuesday night, the hashtag #StopAsianHate has been a trending matter on social media calling for an finish to racism made towards Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders.

Cease AAPI Hate is proud to announce our newest nationwide report, measuring anti-Asian hate incidents from March 2020-Feb 2021. Within the final 12 months, we have tracked 3,795 hate incident experiences from APIs in all 50 states and DC. pic.twitter.com/fbKUUdByvj – Cease AAPI Hate (tStopAAPIHate) March 16, 2021

Hate crimes

NBC Information specified that “whereas it’s unclear whether or not the companies had any ties to intercourse work, specialists and activists mentioned it was almost inconceivable to divorce race from the discourse – no matter whether or not Lengthy might be charged with a hate crime – given the historic fetishization of Asian girls, which has made them uniquely vulnerable to sexual and bodily violence”.

Catherine Ceniza Choy, an ethnic research professor at UC Berkeley, informed NBC that to ignore race in these violent acts would erase the racism Asians, and particularly Asian girls, have confronted for over a century on this nation. “Racism and white supremacy have been and tragically proceed to be a part of the Asian American expertise”, Choy emphasised.

A current report on hate crimes launched Tuesday by Cease AAPI Hate revealed that amongst 3,800 reported incidents from this previous yr in the course of the pandemic, sixty eight % of the Asian respondents had been girls, whereas twenty-nine % had been males. Other than this, NBC reported that “twenty-one % to fifty-five % of Asian girls within the U.S. report having skilled bodily and/or sexual violence of their lifetimes”.

Historical past of hypersexualisation of Asian girls

With the gunman blaming his mindless acts of violence on “intercourse dependancy”, it’s troublesome to not take into account that the hyperlink behind his reasoning could be traced again to the hypersexualisation and fetishization of Asian girls. In 1875, Chinese language girls had been focused by the Web page Act, a regulation that banned the immigration of Chinese language girls to the U.S. primarily based on the ethical clause that they had been all thought of to be prostitutes.

NBC Information reported that they had been involved Chinese language “prostitutes” would herald “particularly virulent strains of venereal illnesses. . . and entice younger white boys to a lifetime of sin”(Sound acquainted?). Moreover, in World Warfare II, Asian girls had been kidnapped from China, Korea, and the Philippines by Japanese troopers to carry out intercourse work in U.S. navy camps.

Jane Hong, an affiliate professor of historical past at Occidental Faculty, informed NBC Information that this gave “U.S. GIs the phantasm of entry and perennial permission to Asian girls’s our bodies”. As author & musician Christine Liwag Dixon tweeted, “The hypersexualization of Asian girls performs a HUGE half within the violence we face. I’ve been cornered on the road as males say ‘me love you very long time.’”

The hypersexualization of Asian girls performs a HUGE half within the violence we face. I have been cornered on the road as males say “me love you very long time.” I have been provided cash for a “completely happy ending therapeutic massage.” I have been hit on as a result of I am Asian and informed it is a “praise.” — Christine Liwag Dixon (@cmliwagdixon) March 17, 2021

“I’ve been provided cash for a ‘completely happy ending therapeutic massage’”, Dixon continued. “I’ve been hit on as a result of I’m Asian and informed it’s a ‘praise’”. In one other tweet, she added: “Asian girls are so usually seen and handled as objects, as trophies and this very actual downside is usually seen as a punchline i.e. jokes about mail order brides, the portrayal of Asian girls in Hollywood. And Asian girls are murdered due to it”.

NBC Information reported that Choy said: “Killing Asian American girls to get rid of a person’s temptation speaks to the historical past of the objectification of Asian and Asian American girls as variations of the Asian temptress, the dragon girls and the lotus blossoms, whose worth is barely in relation to males’s fantasies and wishes. That is horrifying. Cease fetishizing us.”