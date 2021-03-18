Rajamouli and Jr NTR accepts Thellavarithe Guruvaram pre release function invitation

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is an upcoming Telugu movie during which MM keeravani son Sri Simha is enjoying the lead function. The story of this movie is penned by Nagendra Pilla and directed by Manikanth Gelli whereas it’s collectively backed by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni and Rajani Korrapati below the banners of Loukya Entertainments and Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The maker of Thellavarithe Guruvaram are at present busy within the promotional actions and they’ll arrange the pre release occasion on twenty first March on the JRC Conventions in Hyderabad. In keeping with the newest replace, SS Rajamouli and Younger Tiger Jr NTR are going to attend the pre release occasion of Sri Simha starrer movie Thellavarithe Guruvaram.

Jr NTR and Rajamouli who’re presently working collectively for a lot hyped massive funds drama RRR can be gracing the Thellavarithe Guruvaram pre release function chief friends. Jr NTR and Rajamouli are very near the household of Keeravani and that’s the essential cause, each accepted the invitation.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is a romantic and comedy entertainer and it has Misha Narang and Chitra Shukla within the feminine lead roles. The film, which has the music by Kaala Bhariva, is slated to hit the theaters on twenty seventh March.