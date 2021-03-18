Rang De Pre release business report

After the blockbuster success of romantic and comedy film Bheeshma, Nithiin followers are eagerly ready for his subsequent movie Test reverse Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier. Although on its release day, the film obtained constructive response by the film lovers however turned out a dud on the field workplace and now he’s developing one other romantic movie Rang De by which Keerthy Suresh is taking part in the feminine lead position. Nithiin is assured on Rang de’ content material and is pinning lot of hopes. The film Rang De is carrying first rate buzz among the many film lovers and has carried out the pre release business of Rs 37.5 Cr. In the meantime, abroad rights of Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer had been additionally offered out.

The abroad rights of Rang De has been grabbed by Phars Movies for a flowery quantity of Rs 1.5 Crores. The overall pre release business of Rang De stands at 37.5 Cr.

Helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi beneath Sithara Entertainments whereas it has the music by Devi Sri Prasad.

On the otherside, Nithiin is additionally taking part in the lead position in Andhadhun’s Telugu remake which has milky siren Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh within the feminine lead roles.