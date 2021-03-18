Together with Hamad, one other member of the committee Saleh Al Marzouki additionally put down his papers…

The UAE League is present process a refereeing disaster after Ali Hamad, the top of the referees committee of the UAE Soccer Affiliation stepped down from his publish. Saleh Al Marzouki, a member of the committee additionally resigned after a number of golf equipment wrote to the FA towards poor refereeing requirements within the league in the course of the present season.

Ali Hamad took over the presidency of the Referees Committee final March.

Throughout the match towards Al-Nasr and Al Ittihad Kalba held on Tuesday at Al Maktoum Stadium, there was controversy within the sixty fifth minute when Al-Nasr efficiently hit a penalty kick, however after returning to the VAR, the referee determined to cancel the penalty and indicated an oblique free kick. The referee reasoned that since one in all their gamers entered the penalty field earlier than the ball was shot, an oblique free-kick must be taken.

Following this incident, Mid Al-Sharaa one of many members of the board of administrators of Ittihad Kalba Membership demanded a replay of the match by way of his Twitter account.

“After the penalty kick was cancelled and an oblique free hit was counted because of the entry of the gamers getting into the realm and never re-executing the penalty kick, it turned an unlawful match for the referee’s violation of the principles of the sport and due to this fact the match have to be repeated There’s a precedent for the match between Uzbekistan and Bahrain, which was repeated by FIFA,” he wrote.

Al-Nasr gained the match 2-1.

Fujairah additionally submitted an official criticism towards the referees after their match towards Al Wasl which resulted in a draw.

Former soccer referees have opined that creating undue stress on referees each on and off the pitch by golf equipment and media just isn’t fruitful. As a substitute of criticising, each stakeholder ought to assist them morally to carry out their finest throughout officiating.

Former worldwide referee Muhammad Al-Junaibi commented, “The pressures have clearly elevated just lately on the referees, and they’re required to return to their regular ranges particularly for the reason that efficiency of the arbitration just isn’t on the passable or convincing degree. Pressures mount on the referees from all sides, particularly since each week there are a number of golf equipment that reserve reservations in regards to the referees’ efficiency.

“There are groups competing to win the league title, others to outlive and keep away from relegation, and groups in search of to win an Asian seat, and all of this constitutes double stress on the referee.”

Nonetheless, former worldwide referee Abdullah Al-Ajeel opined in a different way from Junaibi as he believes that officers ought to be capable to deal with the stress as a substitute of bucking down.

“So long as there’s a place wherein an individual desires to succeed, he should face pressures and he should cope with it. The soccer referees are presupposed to be accustomed to such pressures, they usually should cope with it naturally in order to not negatively have an effect on their efficiency in matches.”