Who’s Enjoying

Golden State @ Houston

Present Data: Golden State 20-20; Houston 11-27

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are getting proper again to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at Toyota Middle. Houston is out to cease a 3-sport streak of losses at dwelling.

The Rockets ended up a great deal behind the Atlanta Hawks once they performed on Tuesday, dropping 119-107. Regardless of the loss, Houston acquired a strong efficiency out of capturing guard Victor Oladipo, who had 34 factors and 5 assists.

In the meantime, Golden State took a critical blow in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 128-97. Golden State was down 93-73 on the finish of the third quarter, which was simply an excessive amount of to get better from. A silver lining for them was the play of level guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 factors.

Houston is the clear underdog, in order that they’re hoping it’s the scale of the battle that determines this one. They’ve failed bettors enjoying the unfold of their previous two video games, so consumers beware.

The Rockets are actually 11-27 whereas the Warriors sit at 20-20. A pair of numbers to remember earlier than tip-off: Houston has solely been in a position to knock down 43.40% p.c of their pictures, which is the second lowest area purpose proportion within the league. Golden State’s protection has extra to brag about, as they they’ve been holding their opponents to a area purpose proportion of 44.80%, which locations them third within the league. So the playing cards are positively stacked of their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET The place: Toyota Middle — Houston, Texas

Toyota Middle — Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt at no cost. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Attempt at no cost. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a giant 12.5-level favourite in opposition to the Rockets, based on the newest NBA odds.

The road has drifted a bit in the direction of the Warriors, as the sport opened with the Warriors as an 11-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -111

See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Sequence Historical past

Golden State have received 21 out of their final 35 video games in opposition to Houston.