Roma cruised via as they claimed a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev to triumph 5-1 on combination.

Spanish striker Borja Mayoral scored each objectives for the Italian aspect both aspect of a reply from Junior Moraes.

La Liga aspect Granada reached the final eight regardless of taking place to a final-gasp defeat by the hands of Molde in Norway.

An personal objective from Jesus Vallejo and a final-minute penalty from Eirik Hestad gave the Norwegians a 2-1 success however Granada, who scored a vital away objective via substitute Roberto Soldado, progressed 3-2 on combination.

Gerard Moreno scored each objectives as Villarreal beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 for a 4-0 combination success and Ajax accomplished a 5-0 combination win over Younger Boys with a 2-0 victory in Bern.

Picture:

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Europa League with a shock defeat



Mislav Orsic scored an excellent hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb produced a outstanding turnaround to dump Tottenham out of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Croatian aspect trailed 2-0 after the primary leg of their final-16 tie however hit again to win the return on the Maksimir Stadium 3-0 after additional time and snatch a spot within the quarter-ultimate draw.

Scottish champions Rangers have been additionally knocked out as they misplaced 2-0 at residence to Slavia Prague after having two males despatched off, 3-1 being the combination rating.

The 2 different British sides concerned, Manchester United and Arsenal, had powerful nights however did sufficient to progress.

United wanted a second-half strike from substitute Paul Pogba to beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro and prevail 2-1 on combination.

Picture:

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe was despatched off throughout Slavia Prague’s win



Arsenal have been crushed 1-0 on the Emirates Stadium by Olympiacos however held on to undergo 3-2 general.

Spurs’ exit was an enormous shock. Jose Mourinho’s aspect have been under par however regarded like they’d do sufficient as they held the hosts in a goalless first half.

Orsic modified the character of tie when he gave Zagreb hope with a high quality lengthy-vary effort simply after the hour.

He then levelled the general rating by ending off a high quality staff transfer seven minutes from time and he capped a high quality comeback following an outstanding solo run in additional time.

Spurs upped the tempo in a frantic end however Dinamo held on for a deserved win.

Picture:

Man Utd provided little within the first half earlier than Paul Pogba’s fast affect



Rangers have been up towards it after falling behind to Leicester’s conquerors Slavia when Peter Olayinka headed residence within the 14th minute at Ibrox.

Their hopes of getting again into the tie took an extra knock as Kemar Roofe was given a straight pink for a excessive boot simply after the hour and Leon Balogun adopted him off for a second bookable offence.

Nicolae Stanciu put the consequence past doubt with the guests’ second within the 74th minute.

Pogba gained the battle of the star substitutes in Milan, coming off the bench at half-time to say the essential objective for United after 49 minutes.

Milan responded by sending on former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic however United held on with Dean Henderson producing a very good save to disclaim the Swede.

Picture:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after lacking an opportunity towards Olympiakos



Arsenal weren’t at their greatest however did sufficient to see off their Greek opponents.

Youssef El-Arabi, who additionally scored within the first leg, put the tie within the steadiness when his deflected strike discovered the online after 51 minutes however Mikel Arteta’s males resisted additional harm.

The guests’ hopes successfully ended when Ousseynou Ba was despatched off for a second bookable offence seven minutes from time.

What’s subsequent?

The Europa League quarter-ultimate and semi-ultimate draw will happen from 12pm UK time on Friday, March 19. It is possible for you to to observe each attracts with Sky Sports activities.