However many cricket consultants had been upset with the absence of Mark Wood’s man of the match. After being awarded Man of the Match to Butler, former Indian quick bowler RP Singh has voiced the opinion of cricket followers in his choice to be given Man of the Match from Butler and Wood.

Other than this, the former Indian quick bowler tweeted in his caption that on the situation, he wrote in the caption,

“Mark Wood or Jose Butler?” Who’s the man of the match in India vs England? Onerous to decide on

Other than this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra additionally mentioned that the choice to be elected man of the match was improper and mentioned that, “I might additionally prefer to go together with Wood for this award”.

Each gamers had an important efficiency

English group reached a powerful place in the sequence

So far as the match is anxious, the English group didn’t give any probability to the Indian group in the third T20. The highest order of the Indian group, who got here out to bat first, utterly succumbed to the English bowlers. Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) due to his innings of 77 runs, the Indian group in some way managed to attain 156 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

After this, the English group, chasing the goal, performed Indian bowlers round the area, taking part in Butler’s sensible half-century innings of 83 runs. In the finish, the England group gained the match by 8 wickets to take a 2–1 lead in the sequence.