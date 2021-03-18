Saani Kaayidham is the upcoming Tamil film starring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in notable roles. The movie is predicted to be fairly a thriller drama and Arun Matheswaran shall be main the position of the movie’s director. Display Scene is the producer of the film. Saani Kaayidham is predicated on real-life incidents that happened within the Nineteen Eighties.

The makers of the film revealed the primary look by way of a poster that implies the film is a quintessential killer drama. Keerthy Suresh, the nationwide award winner, is about to steal the highlight with one more thrilling character. The poster reveals the actors, Suresh and Selvaraghavan, a pair of goons with weapons of their palms.

Release date Saani Kaayidham

On the time of writing, the movie’s launch date is unknown. Nevertheless, the movie will hit theaters someday in 2021.

Saani Kaayidham solid and crew

As talked about earlier, Arun Matheswaran is main the position of the director of the movie. The story consists by the director himself, whereas the movie’s cinematography is Yamini Yagnamurthy. Nagooran can also be the editor of the movie.

Saani Kaayidham Songs Replace

The songs of the film have but to be revealed. Followers eagerly wait to bounce to the tunes of the film.

The perfect a part of the movie is the exceptional director, Selvaraghavan tries his hand as an actor. Selvaraghavan is the older brother of Famous person Dhanush. Selvaraghavan is the acclaimed movie director of seven / G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai.