Saif Ali Khan best Ravana Look Adipurush

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who lately welcomed his fourth son, was lately noticed getting again to work after a month lengthy paternity break. Saif Ali Khan was noticed sporting a brand new haircut and blue contact lenses. It’s being heard that the brand new look is for his subsequent movie, Adipurush, which is progressing on the brisk tempo within the route of Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Saif Ali Khan is on the board to play the position of Lankesh within the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer movie Adipurush, which is an enormous finances entertainer.

At present the shoot of Adipurush is happening on the common seaside vacationer spot Madh Island positioned on the outskirts of Mumbai. Apparently, Saif Ali Khan will likely be seen sporting an extended black tikka on his brow and a brand new haircut to carry out the evil in Ravana – lankesh’ character in Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon will likely be seen taking part in the position of Goddess Sita wheras Sunny Singh has been roped in to play the position of Laxman. Adiprush is slated to hit the theaters on eleventh August 2022 Worldwide in a really grand method.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, primarily based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is produced by T-Collection Movies and Retrophiles.