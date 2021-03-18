Shakuntalam Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

Samantha Akkineni, who is without doubt one of the versatile actress of South Indian movie Trade, has began capturing for her a lot anticipated movie, Shakuntalam, which is progressing on the brisk tempo beneath the course of Gunasekhar. Not too long ago Samantha additionally shared the pics from the units on her Instagram. Now in keeping with the most recent buzz within the movie business, Senior actor Mohan Babu has been roped in Samantha starrer Shakuntalam and he shall be seen taking part in the position of Durvasa Maharishi.

On the event of latest yr, Samantha introduced that she has signed a mythology movie titled Shakuntalam with Gunasekar. Together with the movie’s announcement, she took to social media to share the pre-teaser of this upcoming huge funds drama Shakuntalam through which she is taking part in the titular position.

Gunasekhar ‘directorial enterprise Shakuntalam relies on Kalidasa’ Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Based on the makers, Shakuntalam will give attention to the love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala, daughter of Apsara Menaka and sage Vishwamitra.

The sources near the makers revealed that Mohan Babu shall be taking part in Durvasa Maharishi in Shakuntalam. Nevertheless, an official replace relating to the opposite forged members is but to disclose.

Mani Sharma I son the board to compose the music, Bishwadeep Chatterjee is taking care of sound designing and Neeta Lulla is the costume designer.