The Rockets reportedly have curiosity in Aaron Gordon, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network. Houston has many future first-spherical picks they will provide, so in the event that they actually need Gordon, they might in all probability make an enough provide for him. Whereas he could possibly be a very good participant to construct round for the subsequent nice Rockets workforce, it might be too early of their timeline to amass a participant like Gordon proper now. Even when they will get him in alternate for Victor Oladipo ($21 million), Gordon would possibly simply change into one other participant they purchase simply to commerce later for draft picks and younger gamers.

It’s laborious to see one other package deal proper now from Houston since Orlando in all probability gained’t need Eric Gordon’s contract, and the Rockets can’t sensibly match salaries for Aaron Gordon with their cheaper gamers. They will’t mixture DJ Augustine and DJ Wilson in a commerce this month, and in the event that they have been to supply a package deal corresponding to Dante Exum ($9.6 million), Danuel Home ($3.7 million), and Ben McLemore ($2.3 million), whereas that matches salaries for Gordon, it will put the Rockets over the posh tax.

Then again, if the Rockets can get Gordon for Oladipo, maybe in a 3-workforce deal the place a 3rd workforce sends draft picks to Orlando whereas receiving Oladipo, that swap might be worthwhile if Houston can’t get something higher. After buying Augustin from the Bucks for PJ Tucker, the Rockets are now not projected to be a cap area workforce in 2021 even when they maintain their very own first-spherical choose. That might change between now and March 25 in the event that they get off Augustin or one other giant assured contract corresponding to Eric Gordon. The purpose is that with 2021 cap area presently trying unlikely, the Rockets might half with an expiring contract like Oladipo for Gordon.