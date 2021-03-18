SL-L vs SA-L Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends – 19 March 2021 (Raipur). Tillakaratne Dilshan, Andrew Puttick, and Upul Tharanga would be the finest fantasy picks of this sport.

Sri Lanka Legends will tackle South Africa Legends within the semi-final sport of the Road Safety World Series T20 event. The event has reached its knockout phases.

Dilshan and Tharanga have been sensible within the batting for Sri Lankan Legends, whereas their bowling has performed as a unit. The South African staff is top-heavy, whereas the bowlers want to enhance. This generally is a very shut sport to be careful for.

Pitch Report – The common 1st inning rating at this floor on this competitors of the video games performed right here within the 2021 season is 151 runs.

Whole Video games: 13; Bat 1st Received: 4; Bat 2nd Received: 9.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7:00 PM IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Worldwide Stadium, Raipur.

Possible XI for either side:-

Sri Lanka Legends – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

South Africa Legends – Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes, Justin Kemp, Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Lloyd Norris Jones, Garnett Kruger.

SL-L vs SA-L: Key Gamers of the Recreation

Sri Lanka Legends Prime-3 Picks:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan:- Dilshan has scored 191 runs within the event, whereas he has scalped 9 wickets in bowling.

Upul Tharanga: – Tharanga has scored 3384 T20 runs at a median of 29.17, whereas he has scored 185 runs on this event.

Dhammika Prasad: – Prasad has retired only in the near past, and he has scalped three wickets within the event.

South Africa Legends Prime-4 Picks:-

Morne van Wyk: – Morne has scored 4015 T20 runs at a median of 30.88, whereas his strike-rate has been 125.94. He has scored 165 runs this season to date.

Thandi Tshabalala: – Tshabalala scalped 5 wickets within the event, whereas he has scalped 57 wickets in his T20 profession.

Alviro Petersen: – Petersen has scored 3113 T20 runs at a median of 29.36, whereas his strike-rate has been 123.28. He bats within the top-order and might bowl a number of overs of spin.

Andrew Puttick:- Puttick has scored 1791 T20 runs in his profession, whereas he has 185 runs beneath his belt on this event.

SL-L vs SA-L Last Fantasy Team:-

WK: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk, Andrew Puttick.

Batsmen: Russel Arnold, Chamara Silva, Alviro Petersen.

All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Bowlers: Dhammika Prasad, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki.

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends would be the favourites to win this sport.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Morne van Wyk

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s decide + Upul Tharanga and Andrew Puttick.

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Recreation

