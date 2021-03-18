Sharwanand’s starrer Sreekaram has lastly been launched in theaters after a protracted wait. The movie starring Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan is written and directed by Kishor B. The movie was efficiently launched to theaters on March 11, 2021.

Sreekaram Solid and crew

The movie Sreekaram stars Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh and Naresh within the supporting roles. The movie was produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta underneath their very own banner 14 Reels Plus. The movie’s music was composed by Mickey J Mayer.

J. Yuvaraj did the cinematography for this movie, Marthand Ok. Venkatesh edited the movie. The director was pondering of casting actor Nani within the lead function through the scripting part, late resulting from his busy commitments, the creators approached Sharwanand and at last the undertaking occurred.

Sreekaram Movie Plot

Sreekaram movie exhibits a middle-aged one who leaves his job to farm in his village. Sai Kumar performs the antagonistic function of attempting to oppose the concepts of this one who decides to start out farming. The movie exhibits the significance of agriculture in trendy life and can encourage right this moment’s youth within the nation.

Sreekaram Full Movie Leaked Download

The Sreekaram film is now out there online for obtain because it has sadly been leaked by a number of web sites selling film piracy. Now the film could not run in addition to anticipated resulting from these elements. The movie’s efficiency depends upon the viewers that ought to attend the theaters by staying away from piracy.

The movie has additionally confronted enormous competitors from different movies launched on the identical day. Producers will now be involved in regards to the scenario. We hope the movie will get a optimistic response on the primary day in order that the collections will be restored.