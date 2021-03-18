Blazers’ star Damian Lillard elaborates on his assertion about Stephen Curry as the GOAT shooter, adds a small asterisk to the identical.

The Portland Trailblazers accomplished a splendid 17-point comeback in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans final evening. Lillard led the effort with his spectacular 50 level displaying.

It was yet one more sighting of the famed ‘Dame Time’ as Lillard took over in the 4th quarter, and scored 20 factors. After the recreation, Dame spoke with the TNT forged, and there throughout his interview, he known as Stephen Curry the greatest shooter in the league.

Nonetheless, as it seems, Dame was not finished with his complete assertion simply but. In an interview with USA At the moment, Lillard accomplished his assertion. He mentioned:

“Steph’s the greatest shooter ever. However when it comes to taking pictures from deep vary, I really feel like I can do this as deep as anyone.”

Damian Lillard acknowledges Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever, however the Blazers star thinks he matches up when it comes to deep, deep balls.https://t.co/noKKYEhumg — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) March 18, 2021

Additionally Learn: LeBron James Turns into FSG Companion And Half Proprietor Of Liverpool After Recent Injection Of Money

Is Damian Lillard as efficient as Stephen Curry from deep?

At a primary look, one could assume the assertion to be true. Nonetheless, when one deeps digger into the numbers, it is discovered that Curry has an edge over Lillard in the matter.

Dame ranks second this season in 3 pointers made with 166, sitting simply behind Steph, who has 178. He leads the league in crunch-time 3-pointers made at 46. As for distance, Dame took most of his 3 pointers from 25-29 toes (298 makes an attempt) and made 40.6% of them.

If we go deeper, Dame has hit 33.3% of his pictures from 30-34 toes. It is an spectacular quantity, however Curry nicks the benefit right here. Curry has made 42.8% of his pictures from 25-29 toes, and 40.5% of his pictures from 30-34 toes.

Nonetheless, when one appears to be like at the league, Damian Lillard stands proper alongside Stephen Curry when deadly shooters are considered.

Additionally Learn: “Grandma has good style”: James Harden adorably reacts to a 94-year-old NBA fan selecting him as her favourite NBA participant to watch