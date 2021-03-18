Super League 2021: Salford Red Devils' Sam Luckley on his unusual route to the top level



Sam Luckley has earned a possibility with Salford for the 2021 Super League season

Sam Luckley has at all times identified there’s multiple method for gamers to achieve Super League, however even with that in thoughts the brand new Salford Red Devils signing might hardly have imagined taking the route he has.

As a youngster, he was recruited from the North East by Huddersfield Giants’ academy, later returning to the area and mixing learning at Northumbria College with enjoying for hometown membership Newcastle Thunder in League One.

The prop had then been set to change to Ottawa Aces for 2021, just for the Canadian facet’s entry into the third tier of the British skilled recreation to be postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was not and not using a membership for lengthy although as Salford got here calling to signal him up for the brand new Super League season and, with a two-yr contract underneath his belt, Luckley can’t wait to indicate what he can do in a full-time surroundings after incomes an sudden alternative.

“It’s been a little bit of whirlwind actually,” Luckley mentioned. “I used to be supposed to affix Ottawa and as a result of Covid that hasn’t labored out, however I’ve received a little bit of a lifeline right here and it’s a little bit of a blessing that Salford have given us an opportunity.

“I had a spell [at Huddersfield] once I was about 17 or 18 then went again as much as Newcastle and thought I didn’t know what I used to be going to do.

“I went to school and performed at Thunder, and now I’ve ended up right here. It has been a little bit of a rollercoaster experience, however I’m completely satisfied to be right here.

Sam Luckley made his method within the skilled recreation with hometown membership Newcastle

“I’ve labored onerous to get right here, however the onerous work doesn’t cease and now I have to crack on and present what I can do on the massive stage.”

One of many greatest influences on Luckley’s profession to this point has been Huddersfield’s extremely-regarded head of youth Andy Kelly, who first noticed the entrance row throughout his time overseeing the North-East regional staff and introduced him to the Giants from there.

Luckley even spent a while staying at Kelly’s home when he first joined the membership previous to shifting in with staff-mate Will Carlos, who’s now the top physiotherapist at Huddersfield.

Regardless that Luckley didn’t in the end earn an expert contract, Kelly’s steering and enjoying alongside a number of others who’ve made their mark in Super League with the Giants and elsewhere has given him the proper grounding for returning to that degree with Salford.

“He’s a high-class bloke, however it’s a bit bizarre as a result of it was like staying at a instructor’s home,” Luckley mentioned of Kelly. “He’s my coach and my first actual mentor, and I discovered myself residing with him.

“It was a little bit of a bizarre transition, however it was nice and fairly helpful as a result of if I had any questions on rugby or coaching I might simply ask him on the couch or one thing.

“I used to be coaching with the likes of Kruise Leeming, Jake Connor and Darnell McIntosh, who’ve gone on to do nice issues now. Taking part in alongside these sorts of gamers brings out the very best in you.

“I’ve had 4 years the place I’ve been enjoying in League One after which coming again in has form of reignited the fireplace. I’m having fun with it and simply making an attempt to absorb every thing I can, and I wish to be on the massive stage enjoying towards these guys.”

Huddersfield head of youth Andy Kelly had a giant affect on Sam Luckley

Though dominated by soccer and, to a lesser extent, rugby union, Newcastle and the broader north-east area has a burgeoning newbie rugby league scene at youth and open-age degree.

Thunder’s promotion to the Championship for 2021 and 4 matches for this yr’s Rugby League World Cup – together with the opening recreation between England and Samoa – together with Super League’s Magic Weekend being performed within the metropolis is about to supply an additional increase to the game in certainly one of its non-heartland development areas too.

All being effectively, Scotland worldwide Luckley might discover himself on the coronary heart of the game’s world gathering for the Bravehearts’ Group B video games towards Italy and Fiji at Kingston Park.

And the 25-yr-previous is in little question there are many different Geordie gamers who might doubtlessly within the footsteps of the likes of him and former Huddersfield half-again Chris Thorman in at some point making their approach to Super League.

“There are some high quality gamers at Thunder and it’s powerful once you’re not within the heartlands to breed Geordie gamers who make it into Super League,” Luckley mentioned.

“However Thunder have been promoted to the Championship now, which is nice, they usually’ve set a aim of being in Super League by 2030.

“If they will obtain that will probably be excellent, and you’ll create your personal rugby league membership and hopefully younger Geordie lads can come via and present what they will do. I’m privileged to be right here.”