India’s workforce performed in the fourth T20 match performed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad England Defeated the workforce by a margin of 8 runs. India had scored 185 runs at the lack of 8 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs, taking part in the first. In response to this purpose, the England workforce may solely rating 177 runs at the lack of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Throughout this match, gamers of each groups have made many glorious and attention-grabbing information. We are going to inform you about those self same information on this specific article.

Let’s check out the information made on this match:

1. This was India’s ninth win towards England. Earlier, a complete of 17 matches have been performed between these two groups in T20 worldwide cricket, wherein England gained 9 and India gained 8 matches.

2. That is India’s second win towards England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, 3 T20 matches have been performed between the two groups on this floor, wherein England had gained 2 matches and India had gained 1 match.

3. Suryakumar Yadav At present scored an innings of 57 runs off 31 balls. This was the first half-century of his T20 worldwide profession.

4 . Suryakumar Yadav hit a six off the very first ball of his worldwide profession. He has develop into the first Indian player to do so.

5. Gamers who hit the first ball six in T20 Worldwide cricket:

Sohail Tanvir vs India Johannesburg 2007

Mangaliso Moshale vs Sri Lanka Centurion 2017

Suryakumar Yadav vs England Ahmedabad 2021

6. Indian workforce captain Virat Kohli is out stumping at present. He has been stumping out for the first time in his 88 T20 Worldwide match profession.

7. Half-century on first innings of T20I for India:

Robin Uthappa

Rohit Sharma

Ajinkya Rahane

Ishaan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav *

8. Rohit Sharma has develop into the first Indian player who has accomplished his 50 sixes on Indian soil in T20 Worldwide. Earlier than that no Indian batsman may make 50 sixes in T20 Internationals on Indian soil.

9. Rohit Sharma At present he has additionally accomplished his 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He has develop into the second player after Virat Kohli to do so.

10. Joffra Archer took a complete of 4 wickets at present, spending 33 runs in his 4 overs. These are the greatest figures of his T20 worldwide profession.

11. Highest maiden over for India in T20I:

Jaspreet Bumrah – 7

Harbhajan Singh – 5

Ravindra Jadeja – 4

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar – 3 *