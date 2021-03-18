The Purple Devils face a tricky problem on Italian soil, however their South American left-again believes Europa League progress may be secured

Alex Telles has a plan he believes will ship Manchester United to victory over AC Milan, with the Brazilian on the lookout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect to point out no worry at San Siro.

A constructive result’s required from the Purple Devils on Thursday to be able to e book their place within the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with the heavyweight contest presently locked at 1-1.

Telles believes United are greater than able to getting the job performed on Italian soil, having dominated proceedings for lengthy intervals within the preliminary encounter at Previous Trafford, and is on the lookout for them to stay with an strategy that has served them properly within the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

What has been mentioned?

The South American left-again advised United’s official website: “Our major problem shall be to have an awesome recreation, put every thing we’ve been doing in coaching into apply and proceed doing every thing we’ve been doing in current video games.

“It received’t be simple, Milan are an awesome group and are enjoying very properly. Our greatest problem shall be to work laborious from begin to end, faithfully following Ole’s directions, and if we do that we’ll undoubtedly depart Milan with a constructive end result.

“I feel the qualities we’d like for the following recreation are the identical ones we’ve been exhibiting, no change from what we’ve been doing – play collectively, united, with every participant figuring out their position.

“I feel an important factor helps your group-mate out in no matter scenario, if a group-mate is having a tricky time we’ll carry them up so we are able to get a very good end result. Additionally enjoying with out worry, play the way in which we’ve all the time been enjoying, transfer the ball as rapidly as attainable and I’m certain we’ll get the objective.”

Any issues for Man Utd?

Edinson Cavani has been forced to withdraw from Solskjaer’s plans after initially being included within the Purple Devils’ get together. Fellow frontman Anthony Martial can also be lacking as he continues to nurse a hip grievance.

David de Gea and Paul Pogba are, nonetheless, again in competition and will make a direct return to United’s beginning XI after spells on the sidelines for health and private causes.

The larger image

Having gone four years without securing major silverware, United are heading into a vital stage of their season. The assembly with Milan shall be adopted on Sunday by a visit to Leicester within the final eight of the FA Cup.

