Telugu lady with Monkey Man

Telugu lady Sobhita Dhulipala, has been roped in actor Dev Patel‘ Hollywood directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’.

Dev Patel’s directorial enterprise Monkey Man could have Goodachari fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala, in addition to Sikandar Kher and Sharlto Copley. The movie Monkey Man has been bagged by Netflix for worldwide rights.

Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala’ Monkey Man is impressed by Hindu fantasy about Hanuman who’s half man, and half monkey, and can have Dev Patel within the lead function and he’s enjoying the function of a person who comes out of jail right into a world of company greed, and take revenge on everybody who wronged him earlier than.

Lately throughout the media interplay, Telugu woman Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about Monkey Man and mentioned, “I had auditioned for it nearly 5 years in the past. However I bought a name again in few days for a display screen check with Dev Patel.” In accordance with Sobhita, she shot for ‘Monkey Man’ in Indonesia for 4 months.

On the work entrance, Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is at the moment working with Adivi Sesh in Mahesh Babu’ manufacturing enterprise Main. She can be the a part of ‘Kurup’ co starring Dulquer Salmaan, and a Tamil magnum opus.