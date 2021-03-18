The information of the dying of the top of state and authorities was confirmed by the Vice-President on March 17

Following the dying of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, Mainland Premier League and Soccer Kenya Federation Premier League golf equipment have despatched their messages of condolences.

Magufuli’s dying was confirmed on March 17 by Vice President Samia Suluhu. The Tanzanian introduced the president succumbed to coronary heart circumstances in a Dar es Salaam hospital.

The President, who was re-elected in October 2020 for a closing 5-12 months time period, had been lacking from the general public limelight from February 27.

“The Yanga SC administration has obtained with sorrow the information of the dying of President John Pombe Magufuli,” the record league champions announced. “On behalf of the members of the membership, and the followers, we condole with the Vice President of the Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu, the household, mates and all Tanzanians on the whole.”

“You’ve left us however you continue to reside in our hearts. Relaxation In Peace President John Pombe Magufuli,” Tanzania Soccer Federation acknowledged in a Facebook submit.

“The Simba SC administration has obtained with nice sorrow the information of the dying of President Magufuli that occurred on March 17 at Mzena Hospital. Throughout these tough moments and as we mourn his dying, we pray that God could relaxation his soul in everlasting peace,” the league champions introduced.

“We condole with the Vice President, the household, mates and everybody on the whole following the dying of the president.”

Relaxation in peace our expensive President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli. We’ll all the time bear in mind you 🙏🏽 #RIPRaisMagufuli #One Power pic.twitter.com/cLjEMZ04L8 – Simba Sports activities Membership (@SimbaSCTanzania) March 17, 2021

“Azam have obtained with sorrow the dying of the president of the Republic of Tanzania Dr John Pombe Magufuli,” the Ice-cream Makers joined in pouring their condolences.

Kenyan golf equipment have been additionally expressive as Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks joined palms with their Tanzanian counterparts in mourning the departed chief.

“We ship our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the folks of Tanzania following the demise of President Pombe Magufuli,” Heavy mourned.

“A champion has left, the best tree has fallen. Relaxation In Peace Dr John Pombe Magufuli,” Kariobangi Sharks acknowledged.

Magufuli was in attendance throughout the Kariakoo derby on January 4, 2020, as Yanga and Simba drew 2-2 in Dar es Salaam.