The extremely anticipated sequel to the Indian Thriller Net sequence “The Family Man” has but to hit the screens as it’s consistently being delayed. The sequence can be launched quickly. Discover out extra in regards to the release date, the explanation behind the delay and different particulars in regards to the sequence under.

This action-packed thriller sequence launched in 2019 and the present’s first season had turn out to be a blockbuster because it acquired an enormous response from the viewers. It was rated 4/5 on Amazon and eight.5 on IMDB.

Release date The Family Man season 2:

The sequence was really due out on February 12, 2020, because the creators had launched the promos and even a teaser of the present. However sadly the producers have revealed that the sequence has been delayed and the reason being not being advised to the followers of the present.

Filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK introduced on Friday that the second season of their acclaimed Amazon sequence with Manoj Bajapayee ‘The Family Man’ has been postponed till the summer season of 2021. pic.twitter.com/oYEMeO3NUi – Sunil Patnaik (@ SunilPa88957180) (*2*)

The present was dubbed in a number of languages ​​for audiences across the nation – English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. All these dubbed variations embody subtitles on Amazon.

Family Man Season 2 Postponed?

The director duo Raj and DK posted on their social media in regards to the delay of the sequence. They introduced that the sequence can be launched in the summertime of 2021. There may be numerous hypothesis in regards to the delay of the present.

In line with our sources, the sequence was delayed as a result of controversy that passed off with the current political thriller ‘Tandav’ about hurting the spiritual sentiments. So the creators have determined to delay the sequence to be protected earlier than it’s launched.

Family Man solid and workforce:

Manoj Bajpayee performs Srikant Tiwari, a undercover agent within the TASC pressure. The sequence additionally options a lot of actors: Priyamani Iyer, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary. South Indian famed actor Samantha Akkineni was roped in to play the antagonistic function within the second season.

The sequence is written by the director duo Raj & DK and Suman Kumar. The sequence’ authentic rating and soundtrack had been composed by Sachin-Jigar. Cameron Eric Bryson did the cinematography for the second season and was edited by Sumeet Kotia.