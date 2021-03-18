The Masters: Counting down to the start of the 2021 men's major golf season at Augusta















1:25



The countdown continues for the opening men’s major of the year, with full coverage of The Masters live from April 8-11 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel

The wait is nearly over for the opening men’s major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The Masters once again live on Sky Sports.

This year’s event returns to its usual April slot in the golfing calendar, having been pushed back to November last year due to Covid-19, with Dustin Johnson back as defending champion after his record-breaking victory at Augusta National in 2020.

Johnson will be looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the Green Jacket in successive years, with the world No 1 aiming to build on November’s five-shot win and register a third major title.

Dustin Johnson was presented with the Green Jacket by Tiger Woods, who will miss the 2021 contest through injury

Rory McIlroy will return with another opportunity to complete golf’s career Grand Slam, having finished top-10 in six of the last seven years without ever winning the Masters, with the Northern Irishman wanting to bounce back from an inconsistent start to the PGA Tour season.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau can have one other alternative to place his aggressive technique to the check on the Augusta format, having struggled to a tied-thirty fourth end final time round, whereas Jon Rahm is amongst these seeking to safe a maiden main breakthrough in 2021.

A restricted variety of patrons might be allowed to attend Augusta Nationwide this time round, having been barred from the final 12 months’s contest on account of coronavirus restrictions, with the 2021 contest kicking off the boys’s main season.

A decreased attendance will as soon as once more be on-website at Augusta Nationwide this April

Sky Sports activities will as soon as once more present all 4 rounds reside from Augusta, with further reside streams and a number of Masters-associated programming accessible all through the week on Sky Sports activities’ devoted Masters channel.

Who will prevail within the opening males’s main of the 12 months? To whet your urge for food as we watch for the Masters, click on on the video above to look again at Johnson’s 2020 win and revisit among the match’s most iconic moments!

Watch The Masters this April reside on Sky Sports activities’ devoted channel – Sky Sports activities The Masters. Stay protection begins on Monday April 5 forward of all 4 match rounds solely reside from April 8-11.