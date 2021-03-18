WWE star Andrade opens up on his release request. The former United States Champion was final seen on WWE TV again in October 2020.

Because the premature passing of Eddie Guerrero, the WWE have continually been in search of the following huge hispanic star. They’ve lengthy desired to seize the Latin American market and lots of had been satisfied that that they had discovered their man in Andrade.

The former NXT Champion moved to the principle roster in 2018 after placing on wonderful matches on the Black and Gold model. He would go on to win the US Championship in 2019. Andrade was continually featured on WWE programming within the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, he was final seen on TV round October final yr.

WWE star Andrade opens up on his release request

Andrade has not been featured or talked about in any respect for the reason that October 12 episode of Uncooked. It was quickly reported that he had handed in his release request on the RAW tapings on March 8th however was denied by the WWE.

El Idolo took to twitter to substantiate that he had certainly requested for his release from the WWE. He added that he wasn’t positive what the longer term holds for him however needed to make his goals come true. Andrade concluded by thanking the followers for his or her assist.

“The rumors are true and I don’t know what the longer term holds however I need to make my goals come true. Thanks for giving me a lot assist these final days.”

The rumors are true and I do not know what the longer term holds however I need to make my goals come true. thanks for giving me a lot assist these final days The rumors are true and I do not know what the longer term holds for me, however I need to make my goals come true. Thanks for a lot assist🙏🏼 – “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Andrade’s final look with the WWE noticed him and his supervisor Zelina Vega get attacked by the Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Vega was fired a month later and it appears to be like like Andrade is trying to observe in her footsteps. Though, it’s wanting unlikely that the WWE will let him go. He might have to take a seat out the rest of his contract.

