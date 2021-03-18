Within the Indian IPL cricket, many distinctive gamers have come out for Team India, who confirmed their expertise and joined Team India. Though there are some gamers who confirmed their expertise within the IPL, however only for Team India might play only one T20 match.

So let’s discuss these gamers whose IPL profession has been improbable, however couldn’t get an opportunity to play greater than as soon as in a T20 match for Team India, and sadly they’d to look out of the way in which from Team India.

5 IPL gamers who performed only one match for Team India:(*5*) Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi began his IPL profession in 2013, enjoying in Delhi, he performed his first match towards Mumbai Indians, Negi has been able to bowl in addition to bat, Pawan Negi has performed 50 matches in IPL profession however the workforce Just one T20 match may very well be performed for India.

Pawan Negi made his T20 debut towards the UAE workforce within the 2016 Asia Cup through which he additionally took 1 wicket for 16 runs in 3 overs, Negi has bowled 34 runs for 939 runs, bowling within the IPL, in his bowling. The economic system and common were 7.87 and finest 18/4 wickets respectively.

As a batsman, he has additionally scored 365 runs in 35 innings of fifty matches at a strike charge of 126.3, along with his highest rating being 36, Pawan Negi performed the final IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore on 30 April 2019.