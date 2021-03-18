Allow us to inform you that there was a time when two cricketers in the world of cricket determined to land on the discipline by tying a black band in protest against the government sitting in the central energy of their country. After that it was written as a historic motion in cricket historical past on 10 February 2003.

When 2 senior cricketers grew to become the voice of opposition to the government in the country

Certainly, the 12 months 2003 was a time in Zimbabwe’s historical past when the home and political situations there have been extremely risky, with the arbitrary government of the Robert Mugabe government at its peak. The impact of this upheaval was additionally seen on the cricket there and ICC World Cup 2003 (ICC World Cup 2003) There have been additionally questions on Zimbabwe’s involvement.

Nonetheless, amid all the volatility, the Zimbabwean workforce certified for the ICC World Cup. However at the similar time, at the moment, 2 senior gamers of the workforce (Henry Olonga) and Andy flower (Andy Flower) did one thing on the discipline that grew to become an instance for future breeds.

In protest against the government, they came down in the discipline by tying a black band

The incident is of Harare when in the first match, Zimbabwean quick bowlers Henry Olonga and Andy Flower came to the ground in protest against the arbitrary government of their country, Robert Mugabe. The government’s angle was opposed by the two cricketers, calling it a “homicide of democracy” in the country. This sentence continues to be remembered by the identify of Black Armband Protest.

ICC (ICC), in a assertion issued on its behalf, termed the actions of these two cricketers of political nature however refused to take any motion against each of them. Nonetheless, after this incident, each the cricketers had to bear the brunt of being outspoken and each had been expelled. He left his country and went away. At the moment, Henry Olonga resides his household life in England.