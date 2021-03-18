Andy Dalton was the Bears most intriguing free agent signing this 12 months. Sure, they took a shot for Russell Wilson, however in the end they needed to accept Dalton.

Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Payments after a largely unsuccessful tenure in Chicago, and backup Nick Foles didn’t prove how the Bears hoped he would. Thus, the Bears went low cost. They gave Dalton a one 12 months deal price $10 million to show himself.

Apparently, they even informed Dalton he’d be the starter. That served as all the inducement Dalton wanted to signal with Chicago.

Andy Dalton: “They informed me I was the starter. That was one of many causes I needed to return right here. … That’s the reassurance I obtained.” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 18, 2021

So, does that imply that the Bears gained’t begin the quarterback they paid $24 million over three years for? Nicely, it certain does look that means. In any case, if the Bears had been content material with Nick Foles as their starter, why not hold Trubisky round and run the identical crew again once more, or signal somebody for cheaper?

How Dalton will match into Matt Nagy’s system and whether or not he’ll succeed or not continues to be to be seen. Dalton didn’t precisely wow individuals because the starter for the Cowboys final 12 months after Dak Prescott went down.

Is Andy Dalton The Reply For The Chicago Bears & Is He Higher Than Nick Foles?

The Bears positively haven’t sorted their quarterback points out with Dalton’s signing. Dalton is supposed to be a stop-gap till the Bears finally (there must be some level of time the place the struggling ends for Chicago followers proper?) get their long run reply.

Dalton is 33 years outdated, and he’s not the Professional Bowler that he as soon as was once. That being stated, Dalton isn’t the worst choice on the market to be a stop-gap. Let’s take a minute and evaluate his numbers to Nick Foles from final 12 months.

Dalton began 9 video games in comparison with seven video games for Foles. Dalton went 4-5 as Dallas’ starter whereas Foles labored his method to an abysmal 2-5 document earlier than being benched once more for Trubisky.

Moreover, Dalton threw 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions whereas Foles threw 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Nonetheless, Foles had a better common yards per sport with 205.8 in comparison with Dalton’s 197.3. This has context too, although, as Dalton had the upper quarterback score (87.3 to 80.8) and the upper yards per try (6.5 to five.9).

Thus, the distinction isn’t a lot, however there are indicators that Dalton was a extra “environment friendly” quarterback. Greater than something, it’s a brand new face in Chicago. And in contrast to, Foles, Dalton was once a stellar quarterback on this league. He’s made the Professional Bowl thrice and guided the Bengals to the playoffs quite a few instances.

Maybe that form of profitable mentality can spark one thing within the Chicago Bears. Once more, although, as individuals on Twitter rapidly identified. Dalton being named the starter proper now doesn’t imply a lot in Chicago.

Andy Dalton being informed he’s the “beginning QB” doesn’t imply a lot truthfully. Glennon was informed that too and look what occurred. Yanked after 4 video games lol pic.twitter.com/yyWH3gz0nV — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) March 18, 2021

The Bears are additionally reportedly partaking in talks with broad receiver Kenny Golladay who function a really stable complementary piece to Allen Robinson. In reality, his addition would give the Bears a really intimidating offensive group (minus the quarterback, after all).

Lions’ free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday evening assembly with Bears GM Ryan Tempo and HC Matt Nagy, per supply. He’s scheduled to be in New York tonight to satisfy with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

The Bears have a number of work to do, and there’s no saying how this Andy Dalton experiment will work out. Solely time will inform in Chicago, and nicely, time is an idea Bears followers are all too conversant in. They’ve been ready for a very long time for this franchise to lastly have a half-decent quarterback.

