Three therapeutic massage therapists have filed civil lawsuits towards Houstan Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in a span of 36 hours, below the accusation of sexual assault or misconduct.

A 3rd lawsuit filed towards Deshaun Watson accuses him of sexually assaulting a therapeutic massage therapist in December 2020. That is the third civil case filed towards him this week. Watson rejected the primary two claims on Tuesday, saying they have been “baseless.” https://t.co/HgbCYiwOrz – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additionally Learn: “This isn’t about cash for me – it’s about clearing my title”: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans QB, Points Assertion Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Amidst Commerce Rumors

Forceful Oral Intercourse

The third lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County District Court docket on Thursday morning, alleges that Watson pressured a feminine therapeutic massage therapist to carry out oral intercourse throughout a session at an unspecified workplace constructing in Houston on Dec. 28. The first two lawsuits declare that Watson pressured the masseuse’s fingers to be positioned on his genitals throughout separate periods over the previous 12 months.

In response to TMZ, the lady claims that Watson reached out to her on Instagram to arrange an appointment. Throughout the therapeutic massage, he allegedly advised her to therapeutic massage his “inside thighs” and “inside glutes,” earlier than he obtained “extra aggressive.” She says she ultimately blacked out from worry and defecated on herself.

The case itself is dealt with by lawyer Tony Buzbee and in a protracted Instagram submit on Wednesday, he claims, “Too many occasions girls have put up with conduct that everyone knows nobody ought to put up with. Ought to we make excuses for the well-known? Or those that maintain particular positions, or quarterbacks on an area skilled soccer crew? I don’t assume so!”

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Additionally Learn: Younghoe Koo “Deeply Saddened By The Occasions That Took Place In Atlanta”: Atlanta Falcons Kicker Speaks Out Against Lethal Taking pictures Against Asians In Atlanta

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Additionally Learn: Minnesota Vikings Free Company 2021: Who Are Mike Zimmer’s High Free Company Targets?

Six Lawsuits?

Buzbee mentioned that there are six whole instances towards Watson. To date, solely three lawsuits have been filed.

“Watson’s conduct is a component of a disturbing sample of preying on susceptible girls,” the lawsuit reads.

Watson responded on Twitter on Tuesday night time after Buzbee introduced the submitting of the primary lawsuit, saying he rejected “a baseless six-figure settlement demand” and that that is “about clearing my title, and I stay up for doing that.” On the time of his assertion, Watson mentioned he had not seen the primary lawsuit.

“I’ve by no means handled any lady with something aside from the utmost respect,” Watson mentioned in his assertion.

The Twitter universe is unsure about these lawsuits towards Watson contemplating the timing of all of it – with Watson threatening to take a seat out the subsequent season until the Houston Texans commerce him to a different crew. Many declare that your complete narrative is ready up and is totally unfaithful, with Buzbee even receiving dying threats from NFL followers and supporters of Watson.

I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest method now to get a bag is to sue somebody. It’s not possible to make somebody give u oral intercourse. This can be a far stretch and all people wish to receives a commission. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additionally Learn: Who Did the Patriots Signal At the moment?: Checklist of Each Offseason Transfer Made By the New England Patriots in 2021

What’s subsequent for Deshaun Watson?

Whether or not the allegations are true or false, and what’s subsequent on this quickly evolving case, stays to be seen. There’s a clear narrative created on either side. Deshaun Watson sympathizers arguing towards those that imagine the allegations are true. One can solely wait with bated breath as extra information comes.