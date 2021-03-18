Tholu Bommalata, the Telugu household drama, has a standard theme of good versus evil in people. The movie is about the ongoing issues in a household. Tholu Bommalata is directed by Vishwanath Maganti; As well as, the movie additionally options Rajendra Prasad as the lead actor of the movie.

The movie was launched on November 22, 2019 and audiences are already calling the movie a outstanding household entertainer. The movie is about the proven fact that the aged can not want for something; as they’re the head of the household.

Rajendra Prasad portrays the function of Somaraju or Sodalaraju who lives in the village, specifically Achyutapuram. Apart from Rajendra Prasad’s character, there are two different characters who apparently stole the present in the movie, Varsha and Rishi.

Plainly Rish and Varsha have been fully in love with one another since early childhood as their respective mother and father can not specific the love they’ve for one another. The movie goes by a tough part as the movie was leaked on-line by Tamil rockers on the very first day of its launch.

Does the leak affect the movie’s box workplace assortment?

Now that the movie has leaked on-line, the filmmakers could discover it tough to persuade audiences to observe the movie in theaters. Nevertheless, the producers are hopeful that longtime followers of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar will watch his efficiency as the lead actor.

Piracy turns into an instantaneous menace to this nation’s movie fraternity. Most of the newly launched motion pictures in the nation might be leaked as quickly as they’re launched.