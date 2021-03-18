Thomas Tuchel believes his new-look Chelsea boast the “edge and glue” to grow to be real Champions League title contenders.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri struck as Chelsea dispatched 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 in Wednesday’s final-16 second-leg conflict at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dumped out LaLiga’s leaders 3-0 on combination to achieve their first Champions League quarter-remaining since 2014, with Tuchel extending his unbeaten begin at Chelsea to 13 matches.

Eagerly awaiting Friday’s final-eight draw, Tuchel insisted Chelsea should concern nobody within the competitors – and hailed his squad’s bristling spirit as essential to their continued European possibilities.

Hakim Ziyech is mobbed by his staff-mates after giving Chelsea the lead



“The most vital is that we really feel we deserve this,” mentioned Tuchel. “The most vital is that we give the suggestions for the blokes what they did right here by way of high quality and depth.

“It’s most vital you are feeling it and that nobody has to persuade you. You might want to really feel it.

“They play with a particular bond and performances and outcomes like this offer you a sure edge and glue to realize particular issues. You may solely obtain this by way of outcomes and experiences.

Antonio Rudiger celebrates with Emerson after Chelsea’s second objective



“I’m fairly positive nobody desires to play towards us. It’s an excellent-troublesome problem forward as a result of we’re already within the final eight.

“It’s an enormous step, however no must be afraid, we take what we get and put together as finest as doable.”

Atletico had Stefan Savic despatched off late on for elbowing Toni Rudiger off the ball, and the Madrid males have been effectively crushed within the occasion.

Chelsea have registered 11 clear sheets in 13 matches with out defeat since Tuchel took the helm from Frank Lampard.

Stefan Savic pleads his innocence as he’s proven crimson after 81 minutes



N’Golo Kante conjured one of many seminal performances of a profession that already boasts two Premier League titles and a World Cup win.

The low-key Frenchman dominated from first to final on the base of Chelsea’s midfield, leaving Tuchel in awe of the 29-12 months-outdated dynamo.

“If you happen to play with NG you at all times play with a minimal half a person extra; that is distinctive,” mentioned Tuchel.

Emerson Palmieri provides the gloss to a snug win for Chelsea



“It’s a pleasure to be his coach, he’s an enormous present for me, a man so, so humble, and who’s such an enormous helper on the pitch.

“However don’t underestimate his high quality in passing, dribbling and escaping the stress. Mateo Kovacic and him wanted to step up right this moment as a result of we missed Jorginho.

“So that they knew we might depend on them, they usually delivered.”

Disillusioned Atletico coach Diego Simeone doffed his cap to Chelsea, then insisted his facet will refocus on chasing the Spanish league title.















Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits his facet didn’t do sufficient to beat Chelsea of their Champions League final-16 tie.



“I believe you must congratulate your opponent when they’re the higher staff,” mentioned Simeone.

“We’re not afraid within the slightest of what comes subsequent; we’ve at all times struggled this season within the Champions League.

“It’s been a tricky marketing campaign for us, and naturally we weren’t one of the best staff right this moment, Chelsea have been.

“We’ve to enhance. We go once more from Friday and push on with the identical motivation and dedication and the identical enthusiasm as we glance to give attention to the following sport.”

What’s subsequent?

Chelsea host Sheffield United within the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday; kick-off is at 1.30pm. In the meantime, Atletico Madrid are at dwelling to Alaves in La Liga at 5.30pm.

Champions League key dates

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: Might 4/5

Last: Might 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)