TSM Female Valorant Roster : TSM unveils first ever ladies roster for Valorant for the upcoming VCT Game Changers collection. This can be a most welcoming information after a tumultuous week for Valorant.

The gaming world is at all times criticized and stereotyped as being poisonous. Typically the allegations are true however everyone knows it isn’t fully about that. Riot and Valorant not too long ago got here up with a superb platform that promotes inclusivity for ladies and different marginalized genders.

The new Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers does precisely that. It appears esports organizations are following go well with as TSM introduced their first all ladies lineup for the event.

TSM announce Female Roster for VCT Game Changers –

For the upcoming VCT, TSM unveiled a spotlight reel as an announcement for the new facet. Just lately many upcoming female streamers and execs are shifting to Valorant. TSM have been fast to capitalize on this and their lineup consists of some very extremely expert gamers. Their lineup consists of –

Catherine “Cath” Leroux Katherine “LunarKats” So Emily “mle” Peters Zoe “Zoe” Servais Mirna “Athxna” Noureldin

TSM CEO is full of praises for the new signings and stated,” Cath is a veteran chief who has proven clear dominance in varied matches since 2017. Athxna exhibits actual prowess as an in-game chief, and with the uncooked talent that LunarKats, mle, and Zoe possess, I see large potential for this team.”

All the things to find out about VCT Game Changers –

The event begins in North America and can have a high prize of $50,000 USD. The format consists of open qualifiers, from which the Prime 8 groups will advance to the ultimate event.

Valorant esports and Nerd Avenue Avid gamers will broadcast the Prime 8 event on Twitch. The event will show to be a sport changer for the long run of not simply Esports however the gaming world generally.