The UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists are settled. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Dortmund, Liverpool, Porto, Actual Madrid and Manchester Metropolis are the final eight groups within the competitors. The quarterfinal matchups and path to the Might 29 ultimate will likely be revealed on Friday.

All Champions League matches will likely be streaming on Paramount+. CBS Sports activities Community may also broadcast choose knockout stage video games, and the Might 29 ultimate will air on CBS.

UEFA Champions League Right this moment will as soon as once more be hosted by Kate Abdo, together with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will present evaluation in studio and on-website. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports activities information community, will bookend CBS Sports activities’ UEFA Champions League protection with pre-match and put up-match reveals.

Right here’s the entire schedule, together with occasions and streaming information, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw figuring out the remainder of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will likely be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The primary legs of the quarterfinal will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Semifinals

The primary legs of the semifinal spherical will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will likely be performed on Tuesday, Might 4 and Wednesday, Might 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Tuesday, Might 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, Might 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Closing

The UEFA Champions League ultimate will likely be performed on Saturday, Might 29 on the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will likely be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will decide the designated “residence” workforce.

