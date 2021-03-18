MMA Followers!! Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will conflict of their eagerly-awaited rematch within the headline bout for the upcoming UFC 260. UFC heavyweight champion Miocic beat Ngannou at UFC 220 in January 2018, claiming a unanimous victory over his rival. The UFC 260 Live Stream Ring Stroll Will begin at 5.15 pm ET at UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada which can broadcast ESPN + and BT Sport Field Workplace.

UFC 260 Reside: Begin Time, Enviornment, Stream

Date: Saturday, March 27

Prelims: 5.15 PM ET

Early Prelims: Prelims: 7.00 PM ET

Principal card: 9 p.m. ET

The place: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Reside stream: ESPN+, BT Sport Field Workplace

UFC 260 preview

The Croatian has since fought out an exhilarating triple-header in opposition to Daniel Cormier, beating him of their third conflict final August to defend his world title.

Now Miocic is gearing up to face Ngannou once more with ‘The Predator’ having gained his final 4 bouts by the use of knockout.

He took out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 final summer season to earn his second shot at Miocic’s gold.

UFC 260: Date and UK begin time

The principle occasion is scheduled to happen within the early hours of Sunday, March 27 for UK followers.

It’s being held on the UFC APEX Middle in Las Vegas.

UK followers can count on the headline struggle between Miocic and Ngannou to get underway at round 5 am.

UFC 260 Ticket The place To Get

UFC 260: TV and dwell stream

UFC 260 will likely be proven on BT Sport 2 and full particulars on their protection will comply with.

It is going to be live-streamed on BT Sport’s web site and app for subscribers.

EE cell prospects will likely be ready to get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You’ll be able to then cancel the trial at any time.

The early prelims will likely be proven on UFC’s Struggle Cross and within the US, all prelim bouts will likely be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Stripe Miocic bested ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou once they met in January 2018

UFC 260 Full Card and Ringwalk Begin Time

Prelims

Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 5.15 PM ET

William Knight vs Alonzo Menifield- gentle Heaveyweight Bout

Jassica Penne vs Hannah Goldy- Girls’s strawweight Bout

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov- Welterweight Bout

Early Prelims

Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 7.00 PM ET

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk- Mild Heavyweight Bout

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick- Girls’s Flyweight Bout

Shane Youg vs Omar Antonio Ferrer- Featherweight Bout

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar- Middleweight Bout

Principal Card

Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 9.00 PM ET

Stipe Miocic vs Fancis Ngannou- Heavyweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega- Featherweight Tile Bout

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque- Welterweight Bout

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida- Bantanweight Bout

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama worthy- Light-weight bout

Stipe Miocic file and bio

Age: 38 (August 19, 1982) Euclid, Ohio

Nationality: American

Peak: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)

Weight: 233 lb (106 kg)

Division: Heavyweight

Attain: 80 in (203 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Report: 23-3-0

Francis Ngannou file and bio

Age: 23 (5 September 1986)

Different names: The Predator

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

Nationality: Cameroonian, French

Peak: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)

Weight: 259 lb (117 kg)

Division: Heavyweight

Attain: 83 in (211 cm)

Report: 18-3-0

UFC 260: What has been mentioned?

Francis Ngannou: “For the [first] Stipe struggle, I believe I rush for the primary spherical. Now I’m like, ‘Rattling, I had 5 rounds. Why ought to I rush and run out of fuel?’

“ that struggle, I watch that struggle, I see the man seem like me, however I don’t acknowledge myself as a result of it’s not the best way that I struggle.

“I look again at different fights and it appears like two totally different individuals. The best way that I used to struggle I used to be type of calm, I’d push the struggle and let myself get into struggle and if there’s a possibility — more often than not my opponent would be the first to assault.

“However this one I simply rushed in there. So I’m like, I ought to have calmed down.”

How to watch UFC 260 Reside Stream

ESPN+ is the official channel to watch the UFC 260 dwell stream on-line. It is going to be headlining the very first struggle night time in January. The sports activities streaming service has unique rights to present each single UFC occasion within the US and naturally, that features UFC 260.

How to stream UFC 260 From Anyplace

