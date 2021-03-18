Vakeel Saab pre release event date

Energy Star Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback within the performing discipline with a courtroom room drama Vakeel Saab, which has Shruti Haasan within the feminine lead position. The film is helmed by Venu Sriram and it’s remake of Nationwide award successful film Pink by which Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu performed the lead roles. Your complete shoot of Vakeel Saab has been already wrapped up and now based on the newest buzz within the movie trade, the pre release event of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab will happen on third April. Very quickly the official announcement relating to the pre release event of Vakeel Saab might be made.

The movie Vakeel Saab is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and in addition stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in essential roles.

Final yr within the month of November, Pawan Kalyan resumed taking pictures for courtroom room drama Vakeel Saab. Kalyan, after a quick hiatus, returned to performing with this undertaking and this marks the primary collaboration of Pawan Kalyan with Venu Sriram.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan is at present taking pictures for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which additionally has Rana Daggubati in one of many lead roles.