Confused about planting and defusing the spike in Valorant? This straightforward information video tells you every thing you want to find out about the spike.

Taking part in any new recreation comes up with its very personal studying curve. Relying on the recreation it could possibly be very steep at occasions. Valorant is no totally different than another recreation.

In truth it is much more difficult at occasions with all the brokers, weaponry and skills to work out. A serious a part of Valorant is planting the spike or the bomb.

A number of time is spent by gamers determining the greatest time and place on the map to do it. This information will assist you to and hopefully make your Valorant Gaming expertise higher. Reddit user u/intellec_t has provide you with this good information and you’ll be able to see the video beneath.

Valorant Spike – All the pieces you want to know –

Often excessive rating gamers and after all execs are conscious of the following pointers. Nonetheless a newbie is probably not so properly versed. To start with planting a spike takes 4 seconds. On the different hand diffusing it takes 7 seconds. After planting the spike, it doesn’t go off for 45 seconds. For the first 25 seconds you’ll hear one tick. Then for the nest 10 seconds 2 ticks.

Thirdly 4 ticks for subsequent 5 seconds and lastly 8 ticks for final closing seconds. The most essential factor is to wait until 12 ticks. After which there is not sufficient time for spike to be defused. Stopping and holding off the opponents is key throughout this time.

See this very essential time by way of through the use of your weapons and skills and Voila you might have mastered the fundamentals of Spike planting in valorant.

