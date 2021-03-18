Viraata Parvam Movie Release date 2021

The upcoming romantic and thriller drama in Telugu, Virata Parvam, is all set for launch on April 30, 2021. Virata Parvam is each written and directed by Venu Udugula. Nevertheless, the movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and D. Suresh Babu.

Virata Parvam: Solid and Crew

The movie options up to date celebrated actor Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in ​​lead roles. Alternatively, the movie additionally options actors comparable to Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand and Easwari Rao in outstanding supporting roles.

Suresh Bobbili lends his musical experience to the movie, whereas the movie’s cinematography is completed by Divakar Mani and Dani Sanchez-Lopez. Underneath the banner of Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the movie is being produced and can even be distributed nationwide.

Virata Parvam: Plot and Improvement

The interval drama is ready throughout a notable Naxalite motion that occurred in Telangana within the Nineties. The story was written by the director by means of the expertise he gained throughout his childhood whereas in Warangal.

Probably the most distinctive factor concerning the movie is that it options 5 feminine characters who’re extremely highly effective. The glamorous look of actors within the movie will intrigue the viewers, as prompt by the director. A buzz round Sai Pallavi reveals that the actor’s character is considerably loosely primarily based on the lifetime of Belli Lalitha, a outstanding people singer.

On the time of writing, the movie is in publish manufacturing on the time of writing. As well as, Viraata Parvam is taken into account one of many extremely anticipated Telugu language movies in 2021. Extra particulars of the movie shall be revealed when creators and actors reveal them on the Web or social media platforms.