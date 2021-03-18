Virata Parvam teaser review

Lastly the wait is over. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his twitter to unveil the teaser of the upcoming a lot awaited film Virata Parvam by which Rana Daggubati is sharing the display house with Sai Pallavi.

The teaser of Virata Parvam begins with the character of Rana Daggubati who’s a revolutionary author and a comrade. Sai Pallavi is within the love of Rana Daggubati. Priyamani and Naveen Chandra are additionally comrade who’re working with Rana. The teaser hints in regards to the naxal motion and the the reason why tribals decide up the Maoist trigger.

The interval movie Virata Parvam, which has been within the making for over a yr now, was alleged to hit the theaters within the month of April 2020. Nonetheless, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the nation huge lockdown precipitated delay in manufacturing. Lastly Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer is on the verge of completion and it’s slated to hit the theaters on thirtieth April.

Helmed by Venu Udugula, the movie Virata Parvam is about within the backdrop of the Maoist motion in AP in 90s. Rana Daggubati is taking part in the function of a Naxalite and his character may have gray shades. The film additionally has Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sai Chand within the essential roles.