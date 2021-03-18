“We need to find him” – Sergio Perez eager to see former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul complete Daniel Ricciardo tattoo bet.

Sergio Perez was hosted by Tom Clarkson on his podcast ‘Past the Grid’. He answered a number of questions, however had one for Clarkson: “Did Cyril get his tattoo?”

“As a result of he’s gone now, we need to find him. The F1 group ought to do one thing on that and produce Cyril again.”

Cyril Abiteboul misplaced the bet to Daniel Ricciardo final season after the latter secured his first-ever Renault podium. Since then, Abitetoul has left the group, and Ricciardo has jumped ship to McLaren. However the Aussie is intent on making certain the dare is accomplished.

“You’ll positively know once I get executed with Cyril. Sadly, it hasn’t occurred but. However it would, it would. And we actually left on the phrases that there was nonetheless some unfinished enterprise, that enterprise being the tattoo. I hope it does occur. Clearly sooner quite than later, however it positively will.”

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo bet with their bosses!

Perez was requested by Clarkson if he has an identical bet together with his Pink Bull boss Christian Horner. The Mexican replied within the unfavourable however instructed one thing would possibly come up.

“No, we haven’t received into it. I believe we’re going to do one thing in some unspecified time in the future.”

Ricciardo, alternatively, confirmed to Autosport that McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has declined the tattoo bet. As a substitute, the Honey Badger has laid his preying eyes on the envious assortment of automobiles Mr. Brown calls it his personal.

“We have been simply solely a pair hours in the past having some lunch with Zak and he talked about one thing about him hating needles. So I can’t see the tattoo factor occurring with Zak. However we’ll consider one thing else. I do know he’s received a reasonably good automobile assortment so perhaps we may simply bet for one in every of his automobiles or one thing!”

