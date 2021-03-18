All the main points concerning the upcoming draw, together with which groups are within the hat and how one can watch all of it dwell

The 2020-21 Europa League will quickly enter the quarter-remaining stage, with the final-16 ties nearly full.

Among the continent’s largest and most embellished golf equipment stay within the competitors and it’s certain to make for an thrilling crescendo, with a route into the Champions League on provide in addition to silverware.

Right here, Objective brings you every little thing you could know concerning the Europa League quarter-remaining draw, together with when it’s, the groups concerned and learn how to watch it unfold.

When is the Europa League 2020-21 quarter-remaining draw?

The Europa League quarter-remaining draw will happen on Friday March 19, 2021 and it’ll start at 12 midday GMT (7am ET).

The draw ceremony will probably be hosted on the Home of European Soccer in UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It’ll kick off one hour after the Champions League quarter-remaining draw – which you can read about here.

How can I watch the Europa League quarter-remaining draw?

The Europa League quarter-remaining draw might be streamed dwell on-line via UEFA’s official website.

Related UEFA channels can even be streaming the draw dwell on-line.

It’ll even be coated by UEFA’s broadcast tv companions and most main sports activities information channels.

In case you are unable to observe, Objective could have all the newest information from the draw because it occurs right here.

Which groups are within the pot for the Europa League quarter-remaining draw?

The groups that may have certified for the quarter-remaining will probably be confirmed on March 18, when the second legs of the final-16 ties conclude.

Amongst these within the combine are Arsenal, Manchester United, AC Milan, Ajax, Rangers, Roma and Tottenham.

Group Nation Arsenal / Olympiacos England / Greece Dinamo Zagreb / ​​Tottenham Croatia / England Mould / Granada Norway / Spain Shakhtar Donetsk / Roma Ukraine / Italy AC Milan / Man Utd Italy / England Rangers / Slavia Prague Scotland / Czech Republic Villarreal / Dynamo Kyiv Spain / Ukraine Younger Boys / Ajax Switzerland / Netherlands

When will Europa League 2020-21 quarter-remaining video games be performed?

First-leg matches will probably be performed on Thursday April 8, 2021 and the second legs will happen the week after, on Thursday April 15, 2021.

What concerning the semi-finals & remaining?

UEFA can even full the semi-remaining draw on March 19, so golf equipment could have a transparent image of the trail to the ultimate.

The Europa League semi-finals will probably be performed on April 29, 2021 (first leg) and Might 6 (second leg). The remaining will then be performed on Wednesday Might 26, 2021, with the Gdansk Enviornment internet hosting.

Wrapping up administrative formalities on the March 19 ceremony, a draw can even be held to find out the ‘house’ and ‘away’ groups for the ultimate.

