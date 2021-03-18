Jim Nantz has been entrance and heart for a few of the largest occasions in sports activities historical past all through his profession.

The 61-year-old American sportscaster has been within the enterprise for the reason that Nineteen Eighties, engaged on telecasts of Division I NCAA males’s basketball, school soccer, the NBA, the NFL and the PGA Tour for CBS Sports activities.

Nantz has found love a few occasions alongside the way in which, too.

Jim Nantz Broadcasting Profession

35 years in the past at present Jim Nantz stated hey by becoming a member of CBS Sports activities because the studio host of the COLLEGE FOOTBALL REPORT and starting a profession that has been in contrast to some other. pic.twitter.com/fJDoO91JbP — CBS Sports activities PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 14, 2020

Jim Nantz was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and grew up in Marlboro Township, New Jersey. He attended Marlboro High School earlier than going to school on the University of Houston, the place he majored in broadcasting.

After school, Nantz discovered a chance in sports activities, working as a sportscaster for KHOU Houston. He then grew to become the weekend sports activities anchor for KSL-TV in Salt Lake Metropolis, calling video games for the BYU soccer workforce and the Utah Jazz from 1982-1985.

Nantz officially joined CBS in 1985, the place he’s turn out to be a key member of the community. At CBS, Nantz has led the community’s protection of The Masters since 1989. He’s additionally referred to as Remaining 4 video games since 1991 and referred to as Sunday Night time Soccer video games for CBS Radio Sports activities.

Maybe what Nantz is finest recognized for at CBS is his soccer protection. Nantz was the host of CBS’s The NFL As we speak for 5 years earlier than turning into the community’s marquee play-by-play announcer of the Nationwide Soccer League in 2004.

In 2007, Nantz was given the chance to name play-by-play for Tremendous Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

He’s earned various awards all through his profession in broadcasting, together with a number of Emmy Awards for Excellent Sports activities Persona, in addition to Nationwide Sportscaster of the Yr.

Jim Nantz’s First Marriage

Good profile by @RickMaese on Jim Nantz, pictured with daughter throughout ‘One Shining Second’ final night time https://t.co/yMVm8FxDGy #themasters pic.twitter.com/kF1vjPyC4N — Kevin Procter (@KProcterTN) April 4, 2017

Whereas Jim Nantz’s profession at CBS was booming, his marriage wasn’t faring fairly as effectively.

Nantz’s first wife was Ann-Lorraine Carlsen Nantz. The couple lived in Westport, Connecticut, and acquired married in 1983. They welcomed their daughter Caroline Nantz in 1994.

Issues between James William Nantz III and Lorraine “Lorrie” Carlsen Nantz didn’t final, and the couple break up in 2009 after 26 years of marriage.

After a messy divorce, Nantz was ordered by judge Howard Owens to fork over $916,000 per 12 months in baby assist and alimony to his ex-wife.

Who is Jim Nantz’s Spouse As we speak?

Whereas the divorce was continuing, Nantz began a relationship along with his present spouse, Courtney Richards. Richards and Nantz met by IMG, a expertise administration firm which represented Nantz, and the place Richards labored as vice chairman.

Prior to getting married, the couple have been engaged for 21 months, and Nantz really proposed to Richards whereas vacationing with George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

The 2 acquired married in 2012 in Pebble Seaside, California, the place they at present reside.

In 2014, the couple gave beginning to child woman Finley Cathleen Nantz and in 2016 they welcomed their second baby, son Jameson Nantz.

Neither Nantz nor his spouse Courtney are energetic on social media, however the sports activities character does have a ebook out referred to as “Always By My Side,” a New York Instances bestseller documenting a few of sports activities’ most important moments and honoring his father, who passed away after an extended battle with Alzheimers.

Jim Nantz Web Value

Being a star CBS sportscaster actually pays effectively. In response to Celebrity Net Worth, the broadcaster pockets $5 million yearly from his wage with the community and boasts an estimated web value of $15 million.

Nantz’s first marriage might not have lasted the check of time, however he and present spouse look set for a cheerful future collectively.

This submit was initially printed on November 6, 2020.